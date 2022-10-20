Select 'AAP Nirbhar' or 'Atmanirbhar': Amit Shah targets Kejriwal ahead of MCD elections

Amit Shah claimed Arvind Kejriwal believes development comes from advertisements but that "this illusion can last only for five to seven years," despite the AAP government spending heavily on public relations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party wanted Delhi to be 'AAP Nirbhar', while the Bharatiya Janata Party wanted the national capital to be Atmanirbhar. Also, Shah asked voters to choose between the two in the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

At the launch of a waste-to-energy (WTE) plant in Tehkhand, Shah also accused the Kejriwal government of treating the former three civic bodies like stepmothers and claimed the government owed the municipal corporations Rs 40,000 crore.

"They (the Kejriwal-led party) want Delhi to be known as 'AAP Nirbhar'. We want it to be known as 'Atmanirbhar'. People will have to decide whether they want to be AAP Nirbhar or Atmanirbhar in the next Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections," Shah said at the event in south Delhi.

Shah claimed Kejriwal was under the impression that development comes from advertisements but that "this illusion can last only for five to seven years," despite the AAP government spending heavily on publicity.

"People will have to choose between 'Vigyapan ki Rajniti' (advertising politics) and 'Vikas ki Rajniti' (development politics)," he added.

The final hurdle to holding civic body elections has been cleared with the completion of the delimitation process to change wards within MCD limits and the approval of the final draught by the Centre.

Through two notifications issued on October 17, the Union Home Ministry recently accepted and notified the final delimitation commission report that was constituted by the Centre following the merger of the three civic bodies into a unified MCD, paving the way for municipal elections in Delhi. The polls were abruptly cancelled in March when the Centre announced that the city's three civic bodies would be merged. In May, a unified MCD was formed.

As soon as the delimitation process is completed, the government will direct the state election commission to begin the process of announcing election dates. According to reports, the MCD election could happen either at the end of this year or early 2023.

