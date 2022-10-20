Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi to launch drive to recruit 10 lakh people on October 22; check details

    The posts on which appointments are being made include the central armed force personnel, sub-inspectors, constables, LDC, steno, PA, income tax inspectors and MTS among others, it read.

    A statement from the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday said that PM Modi will launch 'Rozgar Mela', a drive to recruit 10 lakh people, on October 22 via video-conference and appointment letters will be given to 75,000 candidates during the ceremony.

    The PMO said this will be a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the prime minister to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring welfare of citizens. 

    According to Modi's directions, all ministries and departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in a "mission mode", the statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

    The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join 38 ministries or departments of the Government of India. The appointees will join the government at various levels in Group A and B (Gazetted), Group B (Non-Gazetted) and Group C.

    These recruitments are being done by ministries and departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC and the Railway Recruitment Board. For expeditious recruitment, selection processes have been simplified and made tech-enabled, the PMO said.

