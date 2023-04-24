Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pregnancy test for Madhya Pradesh's mass marriage scheme sparks row

    A controversy has erupted in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district, where the names of some women were not found on the list of beneficiaries of a marriage scheme, after their pregnancy tests returned positive.
     

    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

    In Madhya Pradesh's tribal-dominated Dindori area, a row erupted over claimed "pregnancy tests" required to participate in the "Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah" mass marriage programme, which gives each bride a stipend of Rs 51,000.

    As per reports, the test was conducted before the beneficiaries were to take part in the mass marriage ceremony on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya on Saturday, and four women were removed after their positive pregnancy reports.

    The mass wedding event, which was held in front of local leaders and authorities, included 219 brides from Scheduled Tribes (ST), Schedule Castes (SC), and OBC families, according to the Dindori district government.

    Congress MLA and former cabinet minister Omkar Markam criticised the pregnancy tests and said it was "an insult to women". He said that if the government made any rules for conducting pregnancy tests under the Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana, then it should be made public.

    Tweeting over the development, state Congress president Kamal Nath wrote: ""If the claims regarding performing pregnancy tests are genuine, then the CM has to notify the state as to who ordered the pregnancy tests of the economically disadvantaged females. We urge an extensive investigation of the entire situation."

    According to district collector Vikas Mishra, instructions were given at the mass wedding ceremony to check participants for sickle cell illness. He said that several brides had complained of period problems during the physical examination, which was followed by a pregnancy test.

    A grant of Rs 55,000 per couple is offered by the state government under the Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana. Out of the Rs. 55,000 grant, Rs. 49,000 are paid to the eligible ladies, and Rs. 6,000 are used to organise a mass wedding ceremony.

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
