What is 'YUVAM 2023' that PM Modi will participate in Kerala? Will the BJP win over the youth?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in his first unofficial event in Kerala in Yuvam 2023 conclave. In the biggest youth summit, the aim is to interact directly with the youths of Kerala. The program is organized by Vibrant Youth for Modifying Kerala, a voluntary organization. Organizers claim that more than one lakh people have registered so far. The programme will feature experts from many societal sectors.

People from the political, artistic, social, economic, and cultural spheres, according to the event's organizers, will attend. The programme will be held at Sacred Heart College, Thevara, Kochi at 3 pm today. Many film stars are also likely to participate in the first-of-its-kind event in Kerala. After the 1.8-kilometer road show in Kochi, Modi will take part in the YUVAM programme.

The Prime Minister will personally respond to the youth's queries and take their proposals into consideration in order to advance the state's overall growth. BJP state president K Surendran will preside over the function. BJP leader Anil Antony who recently joined the saffron party will also address the gathering.

Party officials are optimistic that the initiative will increase the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) visibility among Kerala's youth. The program's political advantage is that it will increase BJP support among young people in the next Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Other political parties are likewise cautiously watching the Yuvam programme. As an alternative to the Yuvam event, DYFI is also planning a gathering with 100 questions for the prime minister to answer. Yuvam is alleged by the Left to be an RSS-sponsored initiative. The ruling Left also alleges that PM Modi will only be questioned about topics he finds interesting during the YUVAM programme.