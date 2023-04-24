Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi's Kerala visit: 12 Congress leaders taken into preventive detention over possible protest

    According to reports, more than 2,000 police personnel have been deployed in Kochi and Ernakulam as part of security measures.

    PM Modi's Kerala visit: 12 Congress leaders taken into preventive detention over possible protest anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

    Kochi: In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kerala, 12 Congress leaders have been put under preventive detention in Kochi to avoid possible protests during his visit. PM Modi will land at Kochi's Naval Airport on Monday afternoon for a two-day visit. 

    Also read: Know the complete details of South Asia's first Water Metro Service in Kochi; 10 points

    The detained leaders include Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) secretary Thambi Subramaniam and District Congress Committee (DCC) secretary Sreekumar. 

    According to reports, more than 2,000 police personnel have been deployed in Kochi and Ernakulam as part of security measures. PM Modi will hold a mega roadshow till Sacred Heart College, Thevara. 

    Earlier, the state government had come under fire for the alleged leak of the security plans on WhatsApp. ADGP (Intelligence) T K Vinod Kumar launched an investigation to determine how this information, which was only discussed with a small number of officials, ended up as an alleged WhatsApp forward.

    The specifics of the security protocol include the number of officers who will be stationed at each critical location, their identities, backup plans for emergencies, and the routes the PM's convoy will follow. The 49-page correspondence that was widely reported in the media and internet platforms appeared to list the PM's itinerary and timings in minute detail and outlined the duties given to specific policemen tasked with guarding him.

    Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan accused the Kerala government of the alleged leak of security arrangements. The Minister termed the leak 'highly serious'. He claimed that the Chief Minister, who oversees the state's Home Department, could not be permitted to "wash his hands of such a lapse".

    On Tuesday, PM Modi will reach Thiruvananthapuram and flag off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express and South Asia's first Water Metro Service. 

    Also read: BJP slams Kerala govt after security details of PM Modi's visit allegedly leaked online

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2023, 11:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India reports 7178 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases stand at 65683 AJR

    India reports 7,178 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases stand at 65,683

    Know the complete details of South Asia's first Water Metro Service in Kochi; 10 points anr

    Know the complete details of South Asia's first Water Metro Service in Kochi; 10 points

    The General who made an audacious plan to teach China a lesson, but for politics without a 'spine'

    Did Rajiv Gandhi blow up General Sundarji's audacious plan to give China a bloody nose in 1986?

    Wrestler Bajrang Punia welcomes all political parties to join protest against WFI chief; check details AJR

    Wrestler Bajrang Punia welcomes all political parties to join protest against WFI chief; check details

    Karnataka Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi to interact with sugarcane farmers, address public meeting today AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi to interact with sugarcane farmers, address public meeting today

    Recent Stories

    Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress stuns fans in risque gun-shaped pasties on nipples (PICTURES) vma

    Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress stuns fans in risque gun-shaped pasties on breast (PICTURES)

    Netizens troll Nick Jonas for staring at Priyanka Chopra's cleavage in her plunging neckline gown; see pictures RBA

    Netizens troll Nick Jonas for staring at Priyanka Chopra's cleavage in her plunging neckline gown; see picture

    India reports 7178 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases stand at 65683 AJR

    India reports 7,178 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases stand at 65,683

    Who is Sampath J Ram? Kannada actor dies by suicide at the age of 35 RBA

    Who is Sampath J Ram? Kannada actor dies by suicide at the age of 35

    Know the complete details of South Asia's first Water Metro Service in Kochi; 10 points anr

    Know the complete details of South Asia's first Water Metro Service in Kochi; 10 points

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon