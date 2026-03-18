TVK General Secretary Aadhav Arjun has apologised for his controversial remarks about Rajinikanth, clarifying they were aimed at a DMK 'conspiracy'. He expressed regret, stating he didn't intend to belittle the actor, whom he called a leader.

Aadhav Arjun Apologises for Remarks

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) General Secretary Aadhav Arjun has expressed regret and tendered an apology following controversy over his recent remarks concerning actor and political figure Rajinikanth. In a clarification statement issued yesterday at a TVK meeting held in Chennai, Aadhav Arjun stated that he had no intention to belittle or suggest that Rajinikanth was afraid. He explained that his earlier comments were aimed at highlighting what he described as a "conspiracy" by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and not directed personally at Rajinikanth. He further noted that Rajinikanth may have misunderstood his remarks after seeing the initial statement.

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Aadhav Arjun said that Rajinikanth is regarded as a leader by the party's leadership. "I did not intend to belittle Rajinikanth or say that he was afraid. I only said it was a conspiracy by the DMK. I understand that he may have misunderstood my remarks...Rajinikanth is a leader to our leader as well. Our leader's stand is our stand too," he said, Clarifying his intent, Aadhav Arjun added that his remarks were misinterpreted and did not reflect his true position. "If my comments have been misunderstood, I openly express my regret and seek an apology," he said.

Rajinikanth's Reaction to 'Slanderous Remarks'

The statement comes after Rajinikanth condemned the "slanderous remarks" by TVK General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna about him and said that "time will give the answer". In a post on X, the actor flagged concerns over Arjuna's remarks and called them "contrary to the truth". He further expressed gratitude towards the political leaders, fans and media members who criticised the "derogatory" remarks.

"Aadhav Arjuna, who holds a leadership position in the TVK party (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam), recently expressed an opinion about me that was contrary to the truth. I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to the Honourable Leader of the Opposition of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran, Union Minister L Murugan, Tamil Nadu Minister Raghupathy, Thol. Thirumavalavan, SP Velumani, friend Annamalai, Arjunamurthy, Anbumani Ramadoss,GK Vasan, John Pandian, Pugalenthi, and many other political leaders, Ameer, G Dhananjayan, and other friends from the film industry, Nakkheeran Gopal, Chanakyaa Rangaraj Pandey, members of the media, and my beloved fans (whom I consider the gods who keep me living), for condemning his defamatory remarks and raising their voices in my support," the actor wrote in the message. "Time does not speak, but it waits and gives the answer," he added.

Origin of the Controversy

The controversy erupted after Arjuna alleged that Rajinikanth faced pressure from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) when he tried to enter politics. (ANI)