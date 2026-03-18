Ayodhya is preparing for President Droupadi Murmu's visit on March 19. Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi called it a 'proud moment' as the city undergoes a cleanliness drive. The President will visit the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. No VVIP passes will be issued.

Ayodhya Prepares for Presidential Visit

Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi on Wednesday oversaw cleanliness and necessery arrangement as the city prepares to welcome President Droupadi Murmu. Describing the upcoming visit as a "proud moment", the Mayor confirmed that the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation and local councillors are working "tirelessly" to finalise all necessary arrangements and are eager to welcome the President.

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Speaking to ANI, Tripathi said, "President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Ayodhya is a proud moment for us. All the necessary arrangements are being taken care of. The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation team and the councillors are working tirelessly to complete the preparations on time. A cleanliness drive is taking place across the city, and we are all eager to welcome our President to Ayodhya."

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting at the CFC Auditorium in Ayodhya regarding the President's proposed visit.

Arrangements for Temple Darshan

President Murmu will visit the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on March 19, Ayodhya District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde said. Speaking to reporters, District Magistrate Funde said that the preparations for the President's visit are underway.

He said, "The President is arriving in the district on March 19. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is organising the event. The Commissioner, ADG, and DIG held a meeting with officials from all departments. Everyone has received instructions. Everyone is working accordingly, and the program scheduled for the 19th will be organised very well. The 19th is also the first day of the Hindu New Year."

He added that to ensure smooth darshan for devotees, the temple officials will not issue any VVIP passes. "In view of this, we will ensure smooth darshan for the people here. We are making arrangements to ensure that all the devotees who come here can have darshan. The darshan of the temple will begin an hour earlier that day and will continue until late at night. To avoid any problems for ordinary devotees, no VVIP passes or any special passes will be issued. Darshan will continue uninterrupted. Darshan will be closed only for a few moments when the President and our dignitaries visit and perform puja. The rest of the rituals will continue," he said.