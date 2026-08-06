Priyanka Gandhi criticised the cancellation of Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' in Prayagraj, asking what the administration feared. The venue revoked permission, citing an HC order, but Congress' Pawan Khera insisted the event will go on.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday criticised the withdrawal of venue permission for the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj, declaring that she failed to understand what the administration was afraid of from this programme. "Don't know what they are afraid of," MP Priyanka Gandhi told reporters.

Earlier, the Kayastha Pathshala Trust revoked permission for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme, which was scheduled to be held at Prayagraj's K.P. Ground on August 8. The management of KP College revoked the permission earlier granted for the use of its sports ground, citing academic concerns and an Allahabad High Court order.

Venue Cites High Court Order, Academic Concerns

In a letter addressed to the President of the City Congress Committee, Prayagraj, Acting President of Kayasth Pathshala, Chaudhary Jitendra Nath Singh, said the decision was taken following inputs from the college principal and in view of the Allahabad High Court's order dated August 14, 2025, which stressed that students' academic activities should not be disrupted. "Regarding the allotment of the college sports ground, the Principal has informed me that the Hon'ble High Court passed an order on 14.08.2025, stating that there should be no disruption to the students' academic activities," the letter read.

The management said students from two schools would be affected if the event were held on the scheduled date. It also expressed concern that rain could damage the outdoor sports ground, making repairs difficult and time-consuming. "Therefore, the event date should be scheduled so as not to hinder school activities. In view of the Hon'ble High Court's decision and current circumstances, please schedule your event for a date during the holidays, after the rainy season," the letter said.

'Afraid of Rahul Gandhi': Congress Vows to Proceed

Following the cancellation, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday asserted that Rahul Gandhi's proposed 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme would go ahead as scheduled and accused the BJP of trying to obstruct the event because it was "afraid" of the Leader of the Opposition. Speaking to reporters, Khera said, "They are afraid of Rahul Gandhi. You can see it for yourself; they are afraid of him inside Parliament, and they are afraid of him outside as well. Let them be afraid; we will continue to keep them on edge.... They are afraid of Rahul Gandhi. They don't even face Rahul Gandhi in Parliament, and whenever Rahul Gandhi goes to amplify the voice of the students, they try to create problems every single time. Let them keep doing it; this is the power of the students. This is the power of Rahul Gandhi. This is the power of the Opposition. Their fear will not succeed against this. We will continue our work, and this program will definitely take place. We will go there [Prayagraj] as well." (ANI)

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