Punjab's Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa slammed the AAP government for failing to deliver justice in the 2015 sacrilege and police firing incidents, accusing them of breaking pre-poll promises and mishandling the investigation.

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday mounted a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, alleging a failure to deliver justice in the 2015 sacrilege and subsequent police firing incidents despite pre-poll assurances. Speaking to ANI in Chandigarh, Bajwa criticised AAP leadership over its election promises regarding the investigations into the Bargari sacrilege as well as the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing cases.

Criticism Over Pre-Poll Assurances

"Before your government was formed, your party supremo supported the current Chief Minister, who was not the Chief Minister at that time, despite allegations that he had betrayed the Guru and was against the Panth," Bajwa said. He further targeted the ruling party over its handling of former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who joined AAP ahead of the Assembly elections. "On the other hand, there was Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh. He was made to resign from the police force, where he held the rank of IG, and was projected as their 'poster boy.' They promised to give him the Home Ministry and the police portfolio, claiming that through him they would deliver justice in the firing incidents at Bargari, Behbal Kalan, and Kotkapura, as well as in the sacrilege case involving the holy Guru Granth Sahib. They had claimed that they needed only 24 hours to deliver justice," Bajwa stated.

'Justice Not Delivered': Cases Moved Out of Punjab

The Congress leader voiced concern over the status of the legal proceedings, noting that several trials have been moved outside the state. "Today, with regret, we have to say that even after four and a half years, justice has not been delivered. Moreover, the majority of cases related to Bargari, Behbal Kalan, and Kotkapura have been transferred from Punjab to courts in other states... This is exactly the issue that we intend to raise in the House today," Bajwa added. (ANI)