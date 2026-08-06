Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav slammed the UP BJP government, sharing a video of a newly inaugurated road being repaired with fans. He alleged widespread corruption and questioned the quality of infrastructure projects under BJP rule.

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP's 'New Wave of Progress'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday targeted the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the condition of a recently inaugurated road, alleging poor construction quality and widespread corruption in infrastructure projects.

In a post on X, Yadav shared a video purportedly showing repair work on a newly inaugurated road, where electric fans were allegedly being used to dry the patched surface. The Samajwadi Party chief also questioned the progress of the proposed "Atal Progress Way," alleging that the project might remain limited to planning or exist only on paper. "This is the new wave of BJP-style 'progress'. A road that was inaugurated just a few days ago already needs repairs, and hilariously, electric fans are being used at express speed to dry the patch-up work. Who would take the risk of driving on an expressway that has started deteriorating in just two to three weeks? The question also arises whether the 'Atal Progress Way' will remain confined to planning or ever actually be constructed... or if it has already been built on paper and its funds divided up," he wrote.

Launching a broader attack on the ruling party, Yadav alleged that construction projects undertaken during the BJP's tenure were plagued by substandard quality. "In BJP's rule, every construction project works less... and sinks, collapses, or falls apart more," the SP chief added.

NHAI Takes Action, Suspends Toll

Meanwhile, the National Highway Authority has said that it has taken stringent action against the concessionaire, Independent Engineer and concerned officials following the identification of issues on the Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway. Immediate corrective measures have also been initiated to restore the affected stretch and strengthen quality assurance mechanisms. At present, traffic has been diverted at this spot and is plying smoothly.

NHAI said that out of a total length of 63 km, a slippage of about 300 meter length was observed near km 64 (RHS) of the Expressway on 26 July 2026. Acting promptly, NHAI initiated restoration works and ordered a comprehensive technical assessment of the affected location. Simultaneously, disciplinary actions have been initiated against all stakeholders found responsible for deficiencies in project execution and supervision.

NHAI further said that till complete rectification, toll has been suspended. No toll will be charged from commuters on this Expressway. Recovery of the toll loss will be done from Concessionaire. (ANI)