Prateek Yadav has died under mysterious circumstances at the age of 38. A blood clot in the lungs, incomplete treatment, and a sudden collapse have raised many questions. The postmortem report is now awaited to reveal the truth.

Lucknow: Tragedy has struck the family of Mulayam Singh Yadav, a towering figure in Uttar Pradesh politics. Prateek Yadav, the younger son of the late Samajwadi Party patriarch and brother of former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, is no longer with us. He was declared 'brought dead' at Lucknow's Civil Hospital, sending a wave of shock and grief through his family and supporters.

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Left Hospital Suddenly, Then... Silence

The story of Prateek Yadav's death is full of mysterious twists. According to sources, he was admitted to the hospital on April 30 with a serious lung problem. After three days, when his condition improved slightly, he returned home without an official discharge. On Wednesday morning, when he stopped responding, the family panicked. They rushed him to the hospital, but it was too late.

Blood Clot in Lungs: Was This the Cause of Death?

Prateek Yadav had been undergoing treatment for lung-related issues for a long time. Initial reports suggest he had a 'blood clot' in his lungs, which is considered a very serious medical condition. However, the real cause of death is still a puzzle. The administration has started the postmortem process, and only its report will shed light on the real reasons behind this untimely death.

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The Magical Journey from 103 Kilos to 'Bodybuilder'

Prateek Yadav wasn't just known as a former CM's son; he was famous internationally for his fitness. During his childhood, his weight had shot past 103 kg due to steroids taken for pneumonia treatment. But, inspired by his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, he transformed himself and brought his weight down to 67 kg. In 2012, an international bodybuilding website even named him for the "Transformation of the Month" award.

Stayed Away from Politics, But Had Influence in the Family

Despite being Akhilesh Yadav's step-brother, Prateek always kept himself away from active politics. In 2014, there were calls for him to contest elections from Azamgarh, but he chose to focus on his business and gym. His wife, Aparna Bisht Yadav, is currently with the BJP and is the Vice Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women. Many senior state leaders have expressed their condolences on Prateek Yadav's death. For a person who was so careful about his health, his sudden passing has left everyone stunned.

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All Eyes Now on the Postmortem Report

Prateek Yadav's sudden death has created a stir everywhere, from social media to political circles. The family is in mourning, while supporters and close friends are continuously arriving at the hospital.