EPFO has retained the 8.25% interest rate for EPF for FY 2025–26, but subscribers are still waiting for the credit to reflect in their accounts. Many are questioning the delay, while past trends suggest the interest may be credited in the coming months.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has maintained the interest rate at 8.25% for the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) for the financial year 2025–26. While the decision was taken in March, many subscribers are still waiting for the interest to be reflected in their accounts, even as the new financial year 2026–27 has already begun. This delay has created concern among EPF members, with several questioning whether their savings are affected.

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EPFO Interest Rate Decision Announced In March

The interest rate decision was finalised in the first week of March 2026. As per a press release issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment on March 2, the Central Board of Trustees recommended an 8.25% annual interest rate on EPF deposits for 2025–26.

The government later stated that the recommended rate would be officially notified before EPFO proceeds with crediting interest into subscriber accounts. However, no fixed date was provided for the actual credit timeline.

When Was EPF Interest Credited Earlier?

In the previous cycle, a large number of EPF subscribers received interest credits during June and July 2025. Historically, crediting timelines have varied, with earlier years seeing updates as late as September or October.

Experts believe that EPFO has improved its processing speed in recent years, and a similar timeline of June or July may be followed again this year. However, the final schedule depends entirely on the official notification from the government.

Will Delayed Credit Affect Your EPF Earnings?

Despite the delay in crediting, EPF subscribers do not lose any interest. Under Paragraph 60 of the EPF Scheme, 1952, interest is calculated monthly on the running balance and is later credited annually.

This ensures that every contribution earns the full declared rate of interest. Even if the credit appears late in the financial year, the full interest amount is added to the member’s account without any financial loss.

EPFO has repeatedly clarified that interest is fully accrued and paid, even if posting to accounts is delayed.

How To Check EPF Interest Credit?

Once credited, EPF interest is reflected in the member’s passbook or balance. Subscribers can check updates through:

UMANG mobile application

EPFO Member e-Sewa portal

Missed call service

SMS facility

These methods allow employees to track their EPF balance and verify interest credit in real time.