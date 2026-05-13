Prateek Yadav, son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, and his wife Aparna Yadav have a high-profile relationship in Uttar Pradesh. While Prateek remains non-political, Aparna became a politician, notably switching from the Samajwadi Party to the BJP.

The relationship between Prateek Yadav and Aparna Yadav was often seen as one of the most talked-about personal stories linked to Uttar Pradesh’s powerful political family. While Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, stayed away from active politics, Aparna Yadav gradually emerged as a recognised political face in the state.

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The couple got married in 2011 after being in a relationship for nearly eight years. According to Aparna Yadav, the two first met at a party through a mutual friend and initially stayed connected through emails and conversations. In an earlier interview, she revealed that she had fallen in love with Prateek while she was still in Class 10 and, for a long time, did not even know he belonged to the influential Yadav political family.

Their grand wedding became a major social and political event, attended by prominent leaders, celebrities and business personalities. Over the years, the couple became parents to two children and maintained a high-profile public image in Lucknow’s political and social circles.

Unlike Prateek, who preferred business and fitness ventures over electoral politics, Aparna Yadav entered public life actively. She contested elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket before later joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a move that sparked widespread political discussion because of her close connection to the Yadav family.

Also Read: Who Was Prateek Yadav? Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Son Dies at 38; Know His Net Worth

Despite political differences within the extended family, Aparna remained visible in public life through social campaigns, political outreach programmes and television appearances. Her shift to the BJP was widely viewed as a significant political moment in Uttar Pradesh politics.

However, the couple’s relationship came under intense public scrutiny earlier this year after Prateek Yadav shared emotional posts on social media hinting at marital trouble and mental health struggles. In one of the posts, he wrote, “I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties. All she wants to become is famous and influential.”

He also claimed that there had been little concern shown toward his deteriorating mental health. The posts quickly went viral and triggered massive debate online and in political circles. Later, family members reportedly claimed that his social media account had been hacked and no formal divorce proceedings were publicly confirmed afterward.

Even amid political shifts and personal controversies, Prateek and Aparna Yadav remained one of the most closely followed couples linked to Uttar Pradesh politics, blending power, public attention and personal turbulence in equal measure.

Also Read: Prateek Yadav's Divorce Post Triggers Political and Family Storm: ‘Ruined My Family Ties’