Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre's handling of the CBSE issue, calling it a 'cover-up.' He alleged officials were made scapegoats to protect Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and demanded the minister's dismissal and a judicial inquiry.

Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Cover-Up' in CBSE Controversy

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised the Centre over issues related to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), alleging that accountability was being avoided while officials were being made scapegoats.

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In a post on X, the LoP questioned the government's handling of the matter and alleged that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had been shielded from responsibility despite concerns raised over the functioning of CBSE's systems.

"CBSE Chairman - Transferred. CBSE Secretary - Transferred. A one-member 'inquiry' committee - Formed. And the real culprit, Dharmendra Pradhan - Safe. Officials removed. Minister spared. This isn't accountability, it's a cover-up," Gandhi wrote in his post.

CBSE अध्यक्ष - ट्रांसफ़र। CBSE सचिव - ट्रांसफ़र। एक-सदस्यीय “जाँच” समिति - गठित। और असल ज़िम्मेदार, धर्मेंद्र प्रधान - सुरक्षित। अधिकारियों को हटा दिया। मंत्री को बचा लिया। यह जवाबदेही नहीं - यह cover-up है। हमारी माँग आज भी वही है: शिक्षा मंत्री को बर्ख़ास्त किया जाए और… https://t.co/LUrM8top5y — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 2, 2026

Demand for Minister's Dismissal and Judicial Inquiry

The Congress leader reiterated his demand for the removal of Dharmerdra Pradhan and called for an independent judicial inquiry into the issues surrounding the board's functioning.

"Our demand remains the same today: Dismiss the Education Minister and conduct an independent judicial inquiry; these aren't some one-month-old internal file of the Modi government to be brushed aside just like that. If the Prime Minister cared about the 18.5 million CBSE students, Dharmendra Pradhan would have been removed long ago," the post read.

CBSE's Digital Infrastructure Under Scrutiny

The remarks come after scrutiny of CBSE's digital infrastructure following reports of technical glitches in its post-result services and concerns raised by students regarding discrepancies in answer-sheet evaluation under the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

The re-evaluation portal was launched as part of the board's post-result process and follows recent efforts by CBSE to strengthen cybersecurity safeguards surrounding the OnMark platform operated by its service provider.

Re-evaluation Portal Remains Open

Meanwhile, CBSE has announced that the re-evaluation portal will remain open until midnight on June 6, 2026, providing students with an opportunity to seek review of their examination results.

The board has fixed the fee for verification-related issues in scanned answer books at Rs 100 per answer book, while re-evaluation requests will be charged at Rs 25 per question. The payment process has been made fully digital, with fees accepted only through online modes, including UPI, credit cards, debit cards and net banking, as part of CBSE's efforts to streamline the process and improve accessibility for students across the country.

(ANI)