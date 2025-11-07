Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor hit out at the NDA government over Bihar's law and order, citing the attack on Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha's convoy as proof that "no one is safe" in the state, not even leaders during elections.

Kishor Slams NDA Over 'Deteriorating' Law and Order

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Friday slammed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the allegedly deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar. He said that the recent attack on the convoy of Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha proves that "no one is safe" in the state.

"He (Vijay Sinha) himself confirmed the 'chaal, charitra, chehra' of his government. Nobody is safe here and there is no rule of law. Till now, it was the public tolerating it. Now the leaders are also facing it during elections," Kishor told reporters here.

Attack on Deputy CM's Convoy

Earlier on November 6, while the first phase of Bihar elections were ongoing, Deputy Chief Minister, and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lakhisarai candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha's convoy was attacked by people while he visited the Khoriari village in his constituency. Sinha had alleged that it was "Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) goons" which attacked his convy and promised bulldoze action against the people. Soon after the incident, the Deputy CM spoke to the Superintendent of Police (SP) on the phone following the incident. Police personnel are present at the spot.

Record Voter Turnout in First Phase of Polls

The first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar concluded peacefully with a record voter turnout of 64.66 per cent, the highest-ever in the state's history. The voting was held on 121 seats spread across 18 districts and a total of 3.75 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase polls.

The second phase of assembly polls will be held on November 11 and the votes will be counted on November 14. The election was held after the recently concluded Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. The opposition parties had expressed strong reservations about the exercise. The SIR is to be carried out in other states and union territories of the country.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar stated that the state has witnessed the highest voter turnout since 1951. The CEC said, "Bihar has shown the way to the nation. SIR with zero appeals and the highest voter turnout since 1951. Purest electoral rolls and enthusiastic participation of electors. Transparent and dedicated election machinery. Democracy wins. It has been an amazing journey for ECI."