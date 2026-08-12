The Delhi High Court directed the DG Prisons to examine a PIL on the lack of basic facilities for advocates in Delhi's prisons. The plea seeks waiting areas, clean water, hygienic washrooms, parking, and transport for lawyers visiting inmates.

Court Orders Examination of Facilities for Lawyers

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Director General of Prisons to examine the issues raised in a petition concerning infrastructure and basic facilities available to advocates visiting Delhi's prison complexes for legal meetings with inmates.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia asked the DG Prisons to take stock of the situation and take an appropriate decision in accordance with the law. The court was hearing a public interest petition filed by advocate Rishav Kumar, who has sought improved facilities for lawyers required to visit prisons to conduct legal interviews with inmates.

Petition Details Demands for Better Amenities

The petition has been filed through advocates Mohd Suza Faisal and Mohd Kashif. It seeks, among other measures, proper waiting areas, clean drinking water, hygienic washrooms, designated legal interview rooms, parking facilities, and internal transportation within prison complexes.

The plea states that advocates frequently visit prisons to meet inmates, obtain signatures on Vakalatnamas, affidavits, and other legal documents, and assist in matters including bail applications, appeals, and writ petitions. It has alleged that inadequate facilities and, in some instances, the need for repeated visits can cause inconvenience and delay in providing legal assistance.

Legal Basis and Procedural Improvements Sought

The petitioner has also sought a mechanism to facilitate same-day legal interviews after execution of a Vakalatnama, subject to applicable security requirements. It has further sought battery-operated vehicles or shuttle services for the movement of advocates within large prison complexes.

The plea relies on the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018, and Articles 14, 21, and 22 of the Constitution, contending that meaningful access to justice requires timely and effective communication between incarcerated persons and their advocates. The petitioner has also sought formulation of a Standard Operating Procedure for ensuring courteous and professional treatment of advocates by prison officials while maintaining prison security and discipline.

The court's direction came as the bench asked the DG Prisons to consider the issues and take such action as may be warranted in law. (ANI)