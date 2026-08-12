Karnataka government appointed Congress MLA AS Ponnanna as the political secretary to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar with cabinet minister status. Ponnanna represents the Virajpet constituency and was not included in the recent cabinet expansion.

The Karnataka government on Wednesday appointed Congress MLA from Virajpet, AS Ponnanna, as the political secretary to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar with a cabinet minister's status.

According to an official statement, Ponnanna, who represents the Virajpet Assembly constituency, has been appointed to the post with immediate effect.

Ponnanna is a senior Congress leader, former legal advisor to Siddaramaiah and currently represents Virajpet in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

The notification was issued by the Karnataka government's Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms.

Move to Accommodate MLAs

The development comes days after 20 new MLAs took oath as ministers on August 3, expanding the Karnataka Cabinet to its full strength. Those sworn in as ministers included P M Narendraswamy, Shivaraj Tangadagi, Rudrappa Lamani, K S Basavanthappa, B Nagendra, T Raghumoorthy, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, Rizwan Arshad, Santosh Lad, Madhu Bangarappa, Putturangashetty, S S Mallikarjun, Dr Ajay Singh, N Chaluvaraya Swamy, K M Shivalinge Gowda, H C Balakrishna, Gayathri Shanthegowda, Basavaraj Rayareddi, Vijayanand Kashappanavar and Laxman Savadi.

Ponnanna's name was not included in the Cabinet expansion list. However, the latest appointment comes after Shivakumar had promised to assign "appropriate responsibilities" to MLAs who were not inducted into the Cabinet.

The appointment is being seen as part of the government's move to accommodate party leaders who were left out of the Cabinet expansion. (ANI)