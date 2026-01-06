A prank among a group of friends warming themselves by a fire took a dangerous turn. In retaliation for having his chair pulled, a man set it on fire, causing his friend to be engulfed in flames when he sits on it.

A video reportedly shot on a freezing night, shows a group of young men gathered by the roadside, warming themselves around a fire. What begins as a harmless joke nearly turns into a life-threatening incident. One of the young men abruptly gets up and yanks the plastic chair from under another, sending him crashing to the ground. The man quietly gets back on his feet, shifts to another chair, and does something no one appears to notice at first—he pours liquid from a bottle onto the chair he was previously sitting on.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Minutes later, the prankster returns and sits on the now-empty chair, unaware of what awaits him. That is when the second man flicks a lighter near the chair. In seconds, the plastic chair bursts into flames, setting the seated man’s backside on fire.

The visuals show the young man frantically rolling on the ground, desperately trying to extinguish the flames. He eventually manages to put out the fire, narrowly escaping any harm.

All in good fun?

The video was shared by the Instagram page ‘Sole of India’ and went viral within hours. 'You always know who your enemy is,' wrote one user. Another quipped, “The reason why men do not live longer.”

A third user commented, “Safe to say, he roasted him...”