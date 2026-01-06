Indian Railways is launching the new Vande Bharat Sleeper train, featuring hot showers in its First AC coaches for the first time. This upgrade aims to provide a premium, hotel-like experience on long journeys.

Long train journeys in India are about to feel a lot more like staying in a hotel. Indian Railways has introduced hot shower facilities in the First AC coaches of the upcoming Vande Bharat Sleeper train, and the internet can’t stop talking about it.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A video doing the rounds on social media shows a man walking viewers through the brand-new interiors, explaining how comfort and cleanliness have been taken to a whole new level.

First AC Gets a Luxury Makeover

For the first time ever, First AC passengers will be able to take a proper hot shower while travelling overnight. This is especially useful on long routes where travellers often struggle with cramped washrooms and limited water facilities.

Officials say the aim is to give passengers a premium experience without pushing train fares beyond reach.

Washrooms Designed for Real Life on the Move

The new sleeper coaches come with modular washrooms that are easier to maintain and cleaner to use. The anti-spill washbasins ensure that water doesn't splash all over when the train sways, keeping floors dry and safe.

Improved drainage and smarter layouts also make it easier for staff to keep the area hygienic during the journey.

No More Bad Smells in Long-Distance Travel

One of the biggest complaints about overnight train travel has always been unpleasant odours in toilets. The Vande Bharat Sleeper tackles this with new odour-control systems designed to keep washrooms fresh throughout the trip.

Better ventilation and upgraded waste-management technology promise a far more comfortable ride.