Manipur celebrated the 80th Independence Day with a grand parade and cultural events in Imphal. Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh hoisted the tricolour and honoured several police and security personnel for their distinguished service.

The 80th Independence Day was celebrated with a sense of pride and national fervour at the 1st Manipur Rifles Parade Ground in Imphal on Saturday, with the state government honouring several police and security personnel for their distinguished service. Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh hoisted the national flag at the ceremonial event, while a grand parade and cultural programmes showcased the state's rich heritage and the nation's spirit of unity.

The celebrations featured a grand march past involving various contingents, including the Indian Army (JK Li), Manipur Rifles, Manipur Police, central forces, and Nagaland Armed Police, as well as NCC cadets and school students. The parade was commanded by H Sanghamita, MPS, Commandant of the 9th IRB Battalion.

Police, Security Personnel Honoured

During the event, several prestigious medals were conferred upon state security personnel. The Medal of Gallantry (Republic Day 2026) was awarded to five personnel from the Special CDO: Assistant Sub-Inspectors Langoljam Lenin Singh and Sidrath Thokchom, Havildar Thounaojam Nichal Singh, Rifleman Kumar Premananda Singh, and Constable Ngasepam Vim Singh. Khuraijam Shashikanta Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, CID (SB), was honoured with the President's Medal for Distinguished Service (Republic Day 2026). Additionally, the Medal for Meritorious Service (Republic Day 2025) was conferred upon IPS officer Rajkumar Manbindu Singh (SP, CID SB), Sarangthem Ibomcha Singh (Commandant, 6th IRB), Kshetrimayum Prasanta Kumar Singh (Assistant Commandant, 7th IRB), and Nehkholal Gangte (1st IRB).

The march past was followed by vibrant cultural displays by various groups, reflecting the cultural diversity and patriotic sentiment of the people of Manipur. The high-profile event was attended by Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, the Deputy Chief Minister, the Arts and Culture Minister, several MLAs, and top officials from the Manipur Police and Central security forces, along with other senior government dignitaries. (ANI)