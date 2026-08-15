Gujarat's hill station, Saputara, is attracting tourists with its monsoon charm and the Saputara Monsoon Festival. The event celebrates the Dang region's tribal culture, offering a platform for local artisans and boosting tourism.

Saputara, Gujarat's popular hill station, is drawing visitors during the monsoon season with its mist-covered hills, lush green valleys and cascading waterfalls. The ongoing Saputara Monsoon Festival is adding to the experience by showcasing the region's tribal heritage, local cuisine, handicrafts and cultural traditions.

Organised by Gujarat Tourism, the festival has emerged as a platform to celebrate the cultural identity of the Dang region while offering visitors an opportunity to experience its traditional art, food and performing arts.

Visitor Acclaim for Cultural Offerings

Visitors have welcomed the festival and its cultural offerings. Fanta Kante, a tourist from Mali in West Africa, described Saputara as a beautiful and welcoming destination and said he would like to return next year for the festival. Local tourist Mukti Patel said the traditional dance performances offered a glimpse into the region's culture and heritage. She also praised the pleasant monsoon weather and the scenic mountains surrounding Saputara.

Empowering Local Communities and Artisans

The festival is also creating opportunities for local communities by providing a platform for food vendors and tribal artisans to showcase their products to visitors from across Gujarat and other parts of the country. Mangiben Khase, a food stall owner at the festival, said the stall was provided through the Tourism Department with support from DRD. She said tourists from different districts had responded positively to the traditional food being served at the festival.

For local artisans, the festival is providing an opportunity to increase sales while promoting products made in Dang. Tribal artisan Ashwinbhai G Chaudhry said sales had increased since the festival began, with growing tourist demand for locally made products. The event also highlights traditional art forms, including bamboo craft, mask-making and wall paintings.

Event planner Ayushi Thakkar said efforts were focused on promoting Saputara, supporting local artisans and helping traditional art and culture gain wider recognition.

A Blend of Nature, Culture, and Adventure

Beyond cultural experiences, Saputara offers visitors activities such as boating, ropeway rides and trekking, along with opportunities to experience tribal traditions and local cuisine. The festival is thus bringing together nature, culture and adventure while creating additional opportunities for local vendors, artisans and communities and giving visitors a closer look at the rich cultural heritage of Gujarat's Dang region.