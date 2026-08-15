Heavy rains in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath Valley have increased the threat of landslides near Rampur Market, with land subsidence extending towards the market. In a separate incident in Chamoli, 22 workers were trapped in a tunnel; 18 were rescued.

Landslide Threat on Kedarnath Highway

The threat of landslides near Rampur Market along the Kedarnath Highway is steadily increasing amid continuous torrential rainfall in the Kedarnath Valley, District Magistrate Vishal Mishra said on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra said land subsidence, which has been occurring in the vulnerable area for a long time, has now started extending towards the market. "A large portion of the road has also been affected by the subsidence, raising concerns among local traders and villagers. Traders have alleged that the highway authorities have not inspected the site," he said.

Mishra further added, "Continuous land subsidence has been reported in the vulnerable landslide zone near Rampur Market since June. The subsidence had earlier damaged the road's retaining wall, which was subsequently repaired by the agency responsible for maintenance under the highway department. However, following heavy rainfall in the last week of July, the retaining wall collapsed again."

However, following heavy rainfall in the last week of July, the retaining wall collapsed again, officials said. "The area affected by the subsidence has now extended closer to the market. More than half of the road is reportedly under threat from the subsidence, raising concerns among local traders over the safety of their establishments and nearby buildings," Mishra added.

Tunnel Collapse in Chamoli

Earlier on Sunday, a landslide-like event near the Birhi River caused a heavy surge of water, mud and debris to enter an under-construction THDC project tunnel near Pipalkoti in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. The sudden influx trapped 22 workers who were present inside the tunnel at the time of the incident. Four workers were found dead.

Rescue teams, including the NDRF, are currently carrying out operations at the site. NDRF team commander Amrit Lal Meena said 18 of the 22 trapped workers have been safely rescued. (ANI)