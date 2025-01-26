Pralay missile makes debut at Republic Day parade, showcasing India's military prowess

The Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path showcased the Pralay missile, an indigenously developed short-range tactical missile by DRDO, capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 26, 2025, 2:36 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 2:36 PM IST

The Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path on Sunday featured the Pralay missile, an indigenously developed short-range tactical missile, making its debut appearance. Designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Pralay is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead. This surface-to-surface missile can deliver payloads between 500 and 1,000 kilograms and has an effective range of 150 to 500 kilometers.

The parade also highlighted India’s growing defense capabilities, with a display of domestically developed missiles, surveillance systems, and advanced weaponry.

DRDO showcased several groundbreaking innovations aimed at enhancing national security.

Its tableau, themed 'Raksha Kavach — Multi-layer Protection against Multi-domain Threats,' featured a variety of advanced systems. These included the quick reaction surface-to-air missile, the airborne early warning and control system, the 155 mm/52 caliber advanced towed artillery gun system, and a system designed to detect, deter, and neutralize drones.

The display also highlighted a satellite-based surveillance system, the medium-power radar Arudhra, an advanced lightweight torpedo, the electronic warfare system Dharashakti, a laser-based directed-energy weapon, and a very short-range air defense system.

India celebrated its Republic Day by highlighting its cultural richness, progress, and military strength, with a special emphasis on 75 years since the Constitution came into effect.

As part of the festivities, 31 tableaux paraded along Kartavya Path under the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas,' showcasing the nation's heritage and development.

'Leader by example': PM Modi picks up waste at Kartavya Path on 76th Republic Day, wins hearts (WATCH)

