'Leader by example': PM Modi picks up waste at Kartavya Path on 76th Republic Day, wins hearts (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen picking up waste from the ground at Delhi’s iconic Kartavya Path on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day.

Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 26, 2025, 12:59 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 12:59 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen picking up waste from the ground at Delhi’s iconic Kartavya Path on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day. This gesture, though brief, left a lasting impression on onlookers and netizens alike, serving as a poignant reminder of the importance of leading by example.

The incident occurred as PM Modi was on his way to welcome Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for the 76th Republic Day parade. While walking on the ceremonial path, the Prime Minister noticed litter on the ground. Without hesitation, he bent down, picked it up, and ensured it was disposed of properly. The entire act was captured on camera, with the video swiftly making its rounds across various social media platforms.

Also read: PM Modi dons yellow-red striped Safa & brown jacket for Republic Day: Decoding his parade look over the years

Netizens flooded the internet with praise, lauding the Prime Minister for practicing what he preaches. Many linked the act to Modi’s flagship initiative, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, aimed at fostering cleanliness and sanitation across the country.

A user wrote, "A true leader is defined by his actions. When PM Modi was going to receive the Vice President, he was seen picking up waste from the ground."

"PM Modi is setting up example for others to follow. He picked up the paper waste on the carpet," another user commented.

A third user wrote, "PM Modi, on his way to receive the Vice President, was seen picking up waste. Leading by example!"

The 76th Republic Day celebrations were grandly observed at Kartavya Path, featuring a magnificent parade showcasing India’s cultural heritage, military prowess, and technological advancements. 

