Prakash Raj sparked major controversy after accusing BJP, RSS of preparing for genocide of Muslims and minorities during a Hyderabad event. His remarks, criticising courts, institutions and PM, went viral and drew fierce backlash from BJP supporters.

A speech by actor and activist Prakash Raj has triggered a major political storm with many calling out his 'false' narrative. His sharp comments, reportedly made at a public event in Hyderabad last month, went viral this week and drew strong reactions online.

In his speech, Raj accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), of preparing for what he described as the genocide of Muslims and other minorities. His remarks were strongly criticised by BJP leaders and supporters, who called them baseless, dangerous and deeply divisive.

The viral video has since sparked intense debate over free speech, political dissent, and the limits of public commentary.

Prakash Raj made the comments while speaking at an event titled 'Longing for Justice', organised by the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) in Hyderabad.

Although the speech was delivered last month, clips began circulating widely on social media on Tuesday. The video quickly gained attention, drawing sharp criticism from ruling party supporters and renewed support from Raj’s followers.

The event focused on justice, civil rights, and the state of democracy in India.

'Preparation for genocide': What Prakash Raj said

Addressing the audience, Prakash Raj made a series of strong allegations. He claimed that what is happening in the country amounts to preparation for genocide.

“Please try to understand whatever is happening in this country is a preparation of a genocide,” Raj said. “They want to wipe out Muslims. They want to wipe out tribal people, minorities. That is their agenda.”

Raj directly linked these claims to the BJP and the RSS. He described this alleged plan as their central political objective. These statements form the core of the controversy and are being strongly disputed by BJP leaders and supporters.

Criticism of courts and democratic institutions

During his speech, Raj also criticised India’s democratic institutions, especially the judiciary. He said the courts were once the 'last hope' for citizens but claimed that they have failed to protect justice today.

“Shame on you the courts of India,” Raj said. “You are committing the biggest crime by killing justice.”

He accused the judiciary of failing to uphold constitutional values and morality, a claim that further fuelled backlash online.

Focus shifts from BJP to RSS

Prakash Raj argued that the real power does not lie with the BJP alone but with the RSS. He compared the situation in India to historical fascist movements in Europe. Raj said Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini failed because they built political parties that could be challenged.

“Here RSS is not a political party,” he said, describing it as a hidden force. He compared the RSS to a “demon under water”, while calling the BJP the visible “lotus” floating above.

This analogy was widely criticised as inflammatory and misleading by BJP supporters.

Claims involving Prime Minister Modi

Prakash Raj also referred to a mass email he claimed to have received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Constitution Day, November 26. He described the message as a “letter full of lies” and questioned how his personal contact details were used.

Raj said he was angered by what he saw as a contradiction. He mentioned that the Prime Minister praised Dr B.R. Ambedkar and the Constitution in writing, but the following day attended a Ram temple event with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

He questioned the Prime Minister’s respect for national symbols, referring to visuals of Modi hoisting a religious flag.

“Does this man really have reverence for our national flag?” Raj asked, before claiming the government’s agenda was different from what it publicly claims.

Allegations about constitution and minorities

Continuing his criticism, Prakash Raj alleged that the ruling ideology aims to change the Constitution.

“Their agenda is genocide,” he said. “Their agenda is to bring the Manusmriti. Their agenda is to change the constitution because they are not comfortable with that.” He claimed this would reduce minorities and dissenting citizens to “secondary citizens” in the country.

These claims have been strongly denied by BJP leaders in the past and were again rejected by party supporters online.

Reference to killings of activists

To support his argument, Raj listed the killings of activists and rationalists such as Gauri Lankesh and Narendra Dabholkar. He pointed to the bail granted to accused persons and public celebrations by supporters as signs of what he described as moral collapse.

“So their agenda is very clear,” Raj said. “To kill democracy and kill all systems.”

Raj ended his speech with a warning. “Today they are coming for the Muslims,” he said. “Tomorrow they will come for you.” He urged people to keep speaking out, saying truth must be repeated even if lies are told many times.

“If you can lie to us 100 times, let’s speak the truth a thousand times,” he concluded.

Strong backlash from BJP supporters online

The speech triggered an intense reaction on social media, especially from BJP leaders and supporters. Many accused Prakash Raj of spreading hate, fear, and misinformation. Some called his remarks seditious and demanded legal action against him.

Several users questioned why he had not been arrested for what they described as provocative speech. Others accused him of insulting the judiciary, the government, and the nation. Some comments went further, using harsh language and personal attacks and calling for him to be removed from the film industry.

Several users challenged Raj to prove his claims. They said no BJP or RSS leader has ever called for violence against Muslims. Some argued that government welfare schemes for Muslims have increased since 2014.

Others said Raj was deliberately spreading false narratives to divide society and gain political attention.