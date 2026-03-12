Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Assam on March 13-14 to launch development projects valued at over Rs 47,600 crore. The visit covers Kokrajhar, Guwahati, and Silchar, focusing on infrastructure, railways, and energy sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on March 13-14 March. During the visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, lay foundation stones, perform Bhoomi Poojan and flag off multiple development projects worth more than Rs 47,600 crore across Kokrajhar, Guwahati and Silchar.

On March 13, at around 1:30 PM, the Prime Minister will perform Bhoomi Poojan, lay foundation stones and flag off projects worth over Rs 4,570 crore at Kokrajhar. Later in the day, at around 5 PM in Guwahati, the Prime Minister will perform Bhoomi Poojan, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation several development projects worth around Rs 19,480 crore.

On March 14, at around 10:45 AM, the Prime Minister will perform Bhoomi Poojan and dedicate to the nation various projects worth about Rs 23,550 crore at Silchar.

Major Infrastructure Initiatives

Road Projects

Prime Minister Modi will perform Bhoomi Poojan of Assam Mala 3.0, a major road infrastructure initiative worth over Rs 3,200 crore. Under this scheme, more than 900 kilometres of roads will be constructed across Assam to improve inter-state connectivity and strengthen linkages between national highways and rural roads.

The Prime Minister will perform Bhoomi Poojan for six road infrastructure projects in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) area, including four flyovers and two bridges, with an investment of around Rs 1,100 crore. These projects will help reduce traffic congestion in Kokrajhar district and improve connectivity, tourism, agricultural access, healthcare access and rural mobility.

Railway Projects

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of a Periodic Overhauling (POH) Workshop at Bashbari in Kokrajhar district. The workshop will strengthen railway maintenance infrastructure, enhance operational efficiency and create employment opportunities in the region.

Prime Minister will also flag off three new train services aimed at improving connectivity in Assam and the North-East region. These include the Kamakhya-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express providing direct rail connectivity between the North-East and Southern India; the Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Express enhancing connectivity between Assam and West Bengal; and the Narangi-Agartala Express improving connectivity between Assam and Tripura and facilitating smoother inter-state travel for passengers, traders and tourists.

Welfare Schemes and Agricultural Support

In Guwahati, the Prime Minister will distribute land pattas to tea garden workers, marking a historic milestone in providing homestead land rights to the tea garden community. Secure land ownership is expected to improve housing security, enable better access to institutional credit and welfare schemes, and promote long-term social and economic mobility.

The Prime Minister will also release the 22nd instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme to over 9.3 crore farmers across the country, under which eligible farmers receive Rs 2,000 directly into their bank accounts.

Energy and Petroleum Sector Projects

The Minister will dedicate to the nation the Kopili Hydro-Electric Project located in Dima Hasao and West Karbi Anglong districts. Constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,300 crore, the 150 MW project will enhance clean energy generation, improve grid stability in the region and ensure reliable power supply to households, farmers and industries.

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the Capacity Enhancement Project of the Numaligarh-Siliguri Product Pipeline (NSPL) of Oil India Limited. The project will facilitate the expansion of the Numaligarh Refinery from 3 MMTPA to 9 MMTPA by enabling the evacuation of additional petroleum products.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate Phase 1 of the North East Gas Grid, a major pipeline project that connects Guwahati with Numaligarh, Gohpur, and Itanagar, with a branch line extending to Dimapur. He will also lay the foundation stone for Numaligarh Refinery Limited's (NRL) Rail-Fed POL Terminal at Panchgram, Hailakandi District. These projects will significantly strengthen energy infrastructure in the North-East and enhance national energy security.

Upgrading Connectivity: Rail, Waterways, and Commerce

Major railway electrification projects will be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister, including the Rangiya-Murkongselek rail line electrification (558 km) built at a cost of around Rs 420 crore and the Chaparmukh-Dibrugarh rail line electrification (571 km) built at a cost of about Rs 1,180 crore, Badarpur-Silchar and Badarpur-Churaibari rail lines, built at a cost of around Rs 650 crore. These projects will enable faster, energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable train operations while improving connectivity across the Brahmaputra and Barak Valley regions.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Furkating-Tinsukia rail line doubling project (194 km) costing over Rs 3,600 crore, which will enhance line capacity and enable the operation of additional passenger and freight trains.

In the waterways sector, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for cruise terminals at Bishwanath Ghat in Biswanath district and Neamati in Jorhat district. The Prime Minister will also perform Bhoomi Poojan for the Regional Centre of Excellence (RCoE) at Bogibeel in Dibrugarh, which will serve as a premier maritime training and research hub for the Northeast region. He will also inaugurate the approach road connecting Pandu Jetty to NH-27.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the PM Ekta Mall in Guwahati. The mall is envisioned as a major commercial and tourism hub for Assam and the North-Eastern region, featuring permanent stalls for One District One Product (ODOP) items, GI-tagged products, handicrafts and handloom goods from Assam and other states. The facility will also include showrooms of leading Indian brands, food courts, modern amenities, parking and digital kiosks, providing a platform for local artisans and promoting regional culture and industry.

Barak Valley Development Initiatives

On March 14 in Silchar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the Bhoomi Poojan of the Shillong-Silchar Corridor, the first access-controlled Greenfield four-lane High-Speed Corridor in North-East India. The 166 km corridor, with an investment of around Rs 22,860 crore, will significantly improve connectivity between Meghalaya and Assam. The project will reduce the distance between Guwahati and Silchar and cut travel time from 8.5 hours to approximately 5 hours, boosting economic growth and cross-border trade in the region.

The Prime Minister will also perform Bhoomi Poojan for an Elevated Corridor on NH-306 from Trunk Road near Capital Point to Rangirkhari Point in Silchar (Phase-I). The project will decongest one of Silchar's busiest roads, improve connectivity with neighbouring states such as Mizoram, Tripura and Manipur, and contribute to the economic development of the Barak Valley.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a new College of Agriculture at Patharkandi in Karimganj district. The institution will strengthen the ecosystem of agricultural education and research in Assam and provide students from the Barak Valley and neighbouring regions access to high-quality agricultural education closer to home. (ANI)