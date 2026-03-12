BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari vowed to defeat the TMC in the 2026 West Bengal elections. Top BJP leaders held a core meeting in Delhi. PM Modi will visit the state on March 14 to launch projects worth Rs 18,680 crore.

BJP Mounts Political Challenge Against TMC

BJP MLA and West Bengal Assembly Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday expressed confidence that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would be defeated in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. He said that nationalists and Sanatanis will make their presence felt, signalling a strong push against TMC. Speaking to the reporters in the national capital, Adhikari said, "We have to defeat TMC... The Brigade rally will be held the day after tomorrow, and people will come there, breaking all records. You will hear the roar of nationalists and Sanatanis there. In the 2026 elections, TMC will be uprooted."

Meanwhile in New Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national President Nitin Nabin visited the residence of Union Minister JP Nadda, after a core committee meeting regarding West Bengal Elections.

PM Modi to Launch Major Development Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal on March 14. At around 2 PM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth around Rs 18,680 crore in Kolkata.

Boost to National Highway Infrastructure

In a major boost to road infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several National Highway projects with a combined length of more than 420 km, worth around Rs 16,990 crore. The projects being inaugurated include sections of NH-19 in West Bengal and Jharkhand and NH-114 in West Bengal.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for several new National Highway projects. These include five packages of the 231 km long four-lane Kharagpur-Moregram economic corridor section of NH-116A. The project forms part of the economic corridor between Kharagpur and Siliguri and will pass through Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, Hooghly, Purba Bardhaman, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts of West Bengal. Direct Kharagpur-Moregram connectivity will reduce travel distance by around 120 km and save nearly seven to eight hours of travel time.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a 5.6 km long four-lane Dubrajpur Bypass on NH-14, which will help decongest the densely built-up areas of Dubrajpur town and reduce travel time by nearly one hour. He will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of four additional four-lane major bridges over the Kangshabati and Shilabati rivers on NH-14.

Port and Shipping Projects

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several shipping and port-related projects. He will inaugurate the mechanisation project of Berth No. 2 at Haldia Dock Complex, which will enable efficient, faster and environment-friendly cargo handling.