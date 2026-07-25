Rajnath Singh called Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation a sign of the govt's sensitivity to youth amid the NEET exam controversy. This follows the CJP ending its protest after talks with Union Ministers and assurances from the Centre.

Govt's Sensitivity to Youth

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday linked the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as a clear demonstration of the government's sensitivity to the country's youth, stating that the move reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to placing student voices at the centre of governance.

In a post on X, Singh emphasised that the decision to accept the resignation underscores the administration's willingness to listen and act on public concerns. "Taking into account the views and sentiments of our youth and students, Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned from his post. This resignation is a testimony of the fact that for Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and our government's concern towards sentiments of our students and youth is of paramount importance."

"Whatever concerns students have regarding the NEET exam, paper leaks, and necessary reforms in the education system are being addressed with utmost seriousness and sensitivity by our government. Our top priority remains to understand our students' genuine concerns, address them promptly, and ensure that they know their voices are being heard," he added on X.

Encouraging students to channel their energy back into their education and national development, the Defence Minister expressed confidence in the country's young aspirants: "I am confident that our youth and students will now focus on their studies, dreams, and aspirations with full confidence, making a significant contribution to building a strong, prosperous, and developed India."

Taking into account the views and sentiments of our youth and students, Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned from his post. This resignation is a testimony of the fact that for Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and our government, safeguarding the future… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 25, 2026

Protests End, Pradhan Cites 'Anti-National Forces'

His remarks came after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) announced the withdrawal of its 37-day agitation at Jantar Mantar following the third round of talks with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

Addressing a press conference at the Constitution Club in New Delhi, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the organisation was withdrawing its protest "in good faith" after the Centre accepted its key demands and assured implementation within agreed timelines.

According to the CJP, the government has agreed to provide suitable compensation to the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and assured the withdrawal of FIRs lodged against protesters across the country. The organisation also submitted a five-point charter seeking broader educational and examination reforms. It said another round of discussions with the government would be held after four weeks to review progress on those demands.

Pradhan resigned from the Union Cabinet earlier on Saturday, stating that he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the protests over examination irregularities were not exploited by "anti-national forces."

In his resignation letter, Pradhan said the unity of the country must remain intact and that the future of students should not become entangled in legal complications. He also defended the government's handling of the NEET-UG controversy, noting that the Centre had transferred the investigation into alleged irregularities to the CBI, cancelled the examination and conducted a re-test.

Centre to Introduce Stringent Anti-Paper Leak Law

Meanwhile, the Centre is preparing to introduce a stringent anti-paper leak law providing for Special Fast-Track Courts, a Special Task Force (STF), and other measures aimed at preventing examination malpractices across the country. (ANI)