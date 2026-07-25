AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi lauded student protesters, stating Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is a result of their struggle against exam irregularities and a message that 'dictatorship will no longer be tolerated' by the Modi government.

Owaisi Credits Student Protests for Resignation

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan was the result of the struggle and sacrifices of students and youth protesting against examination irregularities. Owaisi congratulated the protesters and said the movement had sent a clear message that "dictatorship will no longer be tolerated." Speaking to the reporters in Moradabad, Owaisi said, "...It is the result of the struggle and sacrifices of all those young people, and I congratulate them. The change that has occurred today shows that if the Modi government believes it can do whatever it wants, whether it is demolishing homes with bulldozers or suppressing anyone, then this movement has sent a clear message that dictatorship will no longer be tolerated."

He added that democracy must function according to the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb BR Ambedkar. "If democracy is to function, it must operate within the framework of the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar. We hope that, in the future, there will be no paper leaks in any state or in any national examination in our country," he further said.

Pradhan Steps Down, Joshi Takes Charge

This comes after Pradhan announced his resignation, saying he had submitted it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of students and to ensure that the ongoing protests over examination irregularities were not exploited by "anti-national forces."

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi was assigned the charge of the Ministry of Education after President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Pradhan from the Union Council of Ministers owing to widespread student-led protests across the nation over the NEET paper leak. Pradhan's resignation was accepted with immediate effect, and Joshi will continue to hold his existing portfolio along with the Education Ministry charge.

Meanwhile, CJP announced that it has withdrawn the 37-day-long agitation at Jantar Mantar in "good faith" after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down from the Council of Ministers and the outfit received assurance on other demands from the government. (ANI)