Sharad Pawar termed Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation a symbol of youth unity and a victory for democracy. He thanked leaders for supporting the protestors and recalled his plea to PM Modi, urging dialogue to resolve the issues with the CJP.

NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday framed the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as a symbol of youth's unity and strength.

Speaking at a press conference, Pawar extended gratitude to the leaders of various political parties for extending support to the youth protestors. "The youth compelled the government to take moral responsibility in this matter. This is a victory for democracy. It is a powerful symbol of the unity and strength of the nation's youth. I sincerely thank the leaders of various political parties and all Members of Parliament also for the moral support they extended to the country's youth, both publicly and in Parliament," he said.

Pawar on Urging Dialogue with PM

Highlighting his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to hold dialogue with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), representing the youth protestors, Pawar noted, "I personally met the Prime Minister and requested him to do dialogue, because in a democracy, communication is essential. If dialogue does not take place, it leads to adverse consequences. I had urged that discussions should begin immediately. Either the resignation should be accepted, or the concerns of the students should be heard."

He further said that while Union Ministers have expressed willingness to engage with the protesting youth, structured discussions are essential to address the remaining issues. "For this, two or three senior members of the Cabinet should hold discussions with Abhijeet and his colleagues. I was informed that Union Ministers have told the students they are willing to engage in talks and are prepared for dialogue. I believe this outcome is the result of that very dialogue. Some demands have been fulfilled. As for the Education Minister's resignation, I do not know whether the Prime Minister has formally accepted it or not. However, what is clear today is that the minister has tendered his resignation," he said.

'A Smile on Their Faces'

Meanwhile, NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Awhad said, "It's heartening to see that the movement launched by the youth ultimately ended with a smile on their faces. The main demand they made was the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, our Education Minister and today he gave the resignation."

Reason for Resignation

Pradhan resigned from the Union Cabinet today, stating that he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the protests over examination irregularities were not exploited by "anti-national forces." The resignation came after weeks of nationwide protests over alleged examination irregularities and a 26-day hunger strike led by Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar. The agitation was spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has been demanding accountability over paper leaks. (ANI)