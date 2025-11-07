Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lambasted Rahul Gandhi over his Haryana 'voter fraud' allegations, labelling him 'mentally bankrupt' and a 'liar'. Pradhan claimed Gandhi is running a 'startup' to spread 'false narratives' and 'does drama'.

Pradhan Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Mentally Bankrupt'

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of "vote fraud" in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections, labelling his allegations as false narratives and claiming that the latter is "mentally bankrupt." He added that Rahul Gandhi, whom he described as a "liar", is running a "new startup" focused on "spreading lies and setting up false narratives."

Speaking to ANI, Dharmendra Pradhan said, "He claimed to have dropped a 'Hydrogen bomb' three days ago. That diffused... The person who is a liar himself and presents false facts, is running a new startup and its main job is to set a false narrative and spread lies." In a personal attack on the Congress leader, the Union Minister said, "He was born with a golden spoon and is on his way to bankruptcy... Rahul Gandhi is mentally bankrupt. Such a person does not realise what he is saying. He takes time from the Election Commission but does not show up and does not present any facts. He only does drama. He makes allegations and runs away. This has become his political character. This does not suit a Leader of Opposition."

Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Large-Scale Voter Fraud'

In a press conference on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi alleged "large-scale voter fraud" in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections. He referred to the list of voters issued by the Election Commission ahead of the Haryana assembly polls and alleged that there were nearly 25 lakh fake votes in the state. He stated that a corrupt voter list undermines democracy. "Now, we have proof that the voter list in India is a lie. "If the voter list is a lie, there is no democracy," Gandhi said during his 'H Files' press conference.

Appeal to Youth to 'Safeguard Democracy'

He further urged India's Gen Z and youth to safeguard the country's democratic process while addressing allegations of large-scale voter fraud in Haryana. Gandhi highlighted that the youth have the power to restore democracy through truth and non-violence. He also claimed a plan was set in motion to turn a predicted Congress victory into defeat in Haryana polls.

"I want the young people of India, Gen Z, to understand this clearly. Because this is about your future. Your future is being destroyed. So it's important that you listen and you watch. I'm questioning the Election Commission and the democratic process in India. So I'm doing it with 100 per cent proof. We are pretty sure that a plan was put in motion to convert Congress' landslide victory (in Haryana) into a loss," he said. (ANI)