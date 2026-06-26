A powerful explosion at an apartment building in Agartala's Ramnagar area caused major property damage and left several people injured. The blast, which occurred on the first floor, is under investigation by police and forensic experts.

A powerful explosion rocked an apartment building in Agartala's Ramnagar Road No. 4 area on Wednesday, causing significant property damage and leaving several people injured.

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Emergency Response and Investigation Initiated

According to officials, information about a loud explosion-like sound was received at around 12:00 noon from the NS Apartment near Sankat Chowmuhani. Emergency response teams, including the Fire Service and Bomb Squad, were immediately alerted and rushed to the scene.

"At exactly 12:00 noon, we received information that a loud explosion-like sound had been heard at a flat in NS Apartment located at Sankat Chowmuhani. We immediately rushed to the spot and found that the incident had occurred on the first floor of the apartment. As soon as we arrived, we informed all the emergency services, including the Bomb Squad and the Fire Service. The concerned agencies have reached the location and have begun their investigation. We are hopeful that we will be able to determine very soon where the incident originated from and what exactly caused it," said SDPO official Deba Prasad Roy.

Building Damaged, Residents in Panic

Preliminary reports indicate that the blast occurred on the first floor of the apartment building. The explosion shattered multiple windows and caused significant structural damage across the premises, triggering panic among residents.

Speaking about the incident, resident Kushal Deb, who lives on the third floor of the building, said he was inside his room when he suddenly heard a deafening sound. Upon rushing out, residents discovered that a major explosion had taken place on the first floor, leaving parts of the building severely damaged.

Several Injured in Blast

Several people sustained injuries in the blast. A woman suffered serious injuries after glass fragments struck the area near her eye and was immediately shifted to GB Hospital for treatment. A young man who was on the first floor at the time of the incident also sustained significant injuries and complained of severe body pain. Authorities have directed that all injured persons receive proper medical care without delay.

Cause of Explosion Under Probe

The exact cause of the explosion remains unknown. While some residents suspect a gas-related accident, officials have not ruled out other possibilities. Police and forensic experts have already begun a detailed investigation to determine the source and cause of the blast.

Officials expressed hope that the ongoing probe will soon establish the circumstances that led to the incident.