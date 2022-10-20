Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    This is Bengaluru, India's technology capital; rains inundate city, yellow alert issued

    Heavy rainfall lashed Bengaluru on Wednesday night, resulting in flooded roads, damaged cars and power outage in several parts of the city. With public transport like auto-rickshaws and cabs not being able to operate, city commuters were left stranded Wednesday amid the downpour.

    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

    As the monsoon has not withdrawn yet, parts of India continue to witness rain and thunderstorm activity. India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep. On Wednesday night, Bengaluru had severe rain, which led to flooded areas of the city and saturated roadways. The weather office has issued a yellow alert for the following three days.

    According to the forecast from the met department, Bengaluru will see overcast skies with maximum and lowest temperatures that are predicted to be around 29 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

    Due to the severe rain, a retaining wall next to Seshadripuram fell, causing several vehicles to sustain damage. Near the Mantri Mall and across from the JDS Office, a barrier wall also gave way. Other areas damaged were Bellandur, HSR Layout, Shivajinagar, R T Nagar, Koramangala, B T M, J C Road, the Outer Ring Road between Mahadevapura and Marathahalli, and others. Near the Aiyappa temple in Banaswadi, a tree was uprooted.

    The IT hub of India was struggling last month as a result of severe rain, which sparked a public uproar over governance and infrastructural problems. Pictures of IT professionals arriving at their job in tractors in the midst of severe flooding in the city have surfaced, causing IT companies and startups to let employees to work from home.

    City commuters were left stranded Wednesday in the pouring rain because public transportation like auto-rickshaws and taxis could not run.

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2022, 11:58 AM IST
