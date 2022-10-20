Heavy rain lashes Bengaluru, netizens demand permanent WFH & more; Check out

Amid massive rains and waterlogging in Bengaluru, Twitter users demanded that companies and businesses make work from home a permanent regime. There were reports of waterlogging in several low-lying areas and underpasses in various parts of the city, leading to traffic jams and affecting normal life.

Heavy rains in Bengaluru on Wednesday night resulted in waterlogging, incidents of tree fall, damage to certain infrastructure and power outage in several parts. The majority of the storms Wednesday night hit the city's centre, southern, and eastern regions. The city had a similar flood-like condition last month after being severely waterlogged by torrential rains. Tractors were frequently used by IT workers in India's Silicon Valley to get to their places of employment.

However, Bengaluru has already seen a similar downpour and ensuing waterlogging. Heavy rains in September also had an effect on India's IT hub. At that time, Bengaluru-based IT and banking firms reported losses of Rs 225 crore in a single day.

Low lying regions of the city have reported experiencing severe water logging. In addition, the torrential rains caused a wall to fall next to the Majestic, damaging a number of parked cars. A yellow notice and a warning of heavy rain have been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department for the upcoming three days.