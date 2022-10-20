Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heavy rain lashes Bengaluru, netizens demand permanent WFH & more; Check out

    Amid massive rains and waterlogging in Bengaluru, Twitter users demanded that companies and businesses make work from home a permanent regime. There were reports of waterlogging in several low-lying areas and underpasses in various parts of the city, leading to traffic jams and affecting normal life.

    Heavy rain lashes Bengaluru creates havoc netizens demand permanent work from home more Check out gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 2:58 PM IST

    Heavy rains in Bengaluru on Wednesday night resulted in waterlogging, incidents of tree fall, damage to certain infrastructure and power outage in several parts. The majority of the storms Wednesday night hit the city's centre, southern, and eastern regions. The city had a similar flood-like condition last month after being severely waterlogged by torrential rains. Tractors were frequently used by IT workers in India's Silicon Valley to get to their places of employment.

    Take a look at how netizens reacted: 

    Also Read | This is Bengaluru, India's technology capital; rains inundate city, yellow alert issued

     

    Also Read | DefExpo 2022: Light Combat Aircraft Tejas to get lethal BrahMos Next-Generation missile

     

    However, Bengaluru has already seen a similar downpour and ensuing waterlogging. Heavy rains in September also had an effect on India's IT hub. At that time, Bengaluru-based IT and banking firms reported losses of Rs 225 crore in a single day.

    Also Read | Delhi AIIMS director issues SOP for treating MPs, doctors slam 'VIP culture'

    Low lying regions of the city have reported experiencing severe water logging. In addition, the torrential rains caused a wall to fall next to the Majestic, damaging a number of parked cars. A yellow notice and a warning of heavy rain have been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department for the upcoming three days.

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2022, 2:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fresh leaked 'audio clips' adds new twist to Jayalalithaa's death probe: Report AJR

    Fresh leaked 'audio clip' adds new twist to Jayalalithaa's death probe: Report

    Madhya Pradesh: 4 killed, 7 injured in explosion at firecracker godown in Morena AJR

    Madhya Pradesh: 4 killed, 7 injured in explosion at firecracker godown in Morena

    PM Modi, UN chief Antonio Guterres launch Mission LiFE for climate-friendly behaviour in Gujarat AJR

    PM Modi, UN chief Antonio Guterres launch Mission LiFE for climate-friendly behaviour in Gujarat

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi 'gift' to 75,000 youngsters; to get govt jobs across the country - adt

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi 'gift' to 75,000 youngsters; to get govt jobs across the country

    'Muh me Ram, bagal me Rahul': BJP slams Uddhav Thackeray as Congress invites him to join Bharat Jodo Yatra AJR

    'Muh me Ram, bagal me Rahul': BJP slams Uddhav Thackeray as Congress invites him to join Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Recent Stories

    IND vs BAN 2022-23: India to tour Bangladesh for 3 ODIs and 2 Tests in December (See schedule)-ayh

    India to tour Bangladesh for 3 ODIs and 2 Tests in December (See schedule)

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Apart from India, Tendulkar wants Pakistan and these 2 teams to qualify for semifinals snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Apart from India, Tendulkar wants Pakistan and these 2 teams to qualify for semifinals

    Fresh leaked 'audio clips' adds new twist to Jayalalithaa's death probe: Report AJR

    Fresh leaked 'audio clip' adds new twist to Jayalalithaa's death probe: Report

    Rama Ekadashi 2022: Observing vrat? here are few rules you need to know - adt

    Rama Ekadashi 2022: Observing vrat? here are few rules you need to know

    Diwali 2022 Soan Papdi season is here Netizens share hilarious memes Check out gcw

    Diwali 2022: Soan Papdi season is here! Netizens share hilarious memes; Check out

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon