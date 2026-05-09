BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla termed Rahul Gandhi an 'opportunist and hypocrite' for his 'election theft' claims. He said Gandhi has no proof for his rigging allegations in states like Maharashtra, Assam, and West Bengal and just makes hit-and-run claims.

Hitting back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over allegations of "election theft" by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Saturday termed him an "opportunist and hypocrite" and said he has "no proof" of election rigging allegations in Maharashtra.

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Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said, "Rahul Gandhi is an opportunist and hypocrite. The same Rahul Gandhi accepted the election results of Kerala and then blamed the Election Commission for the elections in Assam and Bengal." He further alleged that the Congress leader makes "hit-and-run allegations" without evidence. "Rahul Gandhi has no proof of election rigging in Maharashtra to date. He just makes hit-and-run allegations," the BJP spokesperson said.

Rahul Gandhi's 'Election Theft' Allegations

The remarks came after Rahul Gandhi alleged "election theft" by the BJP and raised questions over the conduct of elections in states where the Congress suffered defeats.

On May 4, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal were "stolen" by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the support of the Election Commission of India (ECI). He said he agrees with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that "more than 100 seats were stolen" in the state.

"Assam and Bengal are clear cases of the election being stolen by the BJP with the support of the EC. We agree with Mamata ji. More than 100 seats were stolen in Bengal", Gandhi posted on X. The Congress leader further claimed that similar patterns had been witnessed in previous elections, listing Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, and the 2024 Indian general election as examples. (ANI)