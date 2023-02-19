Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Police use tear gas on protesters in Panchkula demanding restoration of Old Pension Scheme

    The protesters had gathered at the border under the banner of the 'Old Pension Scheme (OPS) Restoration Struggle Committee' and a representative of the panel, while speaking to reporters in Panchkula, claimed that a few employees had suffered injuries during the police action.

    Police use tear gas on protesters in Panchkula demanding restoration of Old Pension Scheme AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 19, 2023, 8:45 PM IST

    The Haryana Police on Sunday (February 19) used tear gas and water cannons to disperse a large group of state government employees holding a demonstration in Panchkula for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme. 

    The police action came after the protesters tried to cross over into the Union Territory and march towards the Haryana chief minister's residence and 'gherao' it to press for their demand.

    Also read: Telangana is India's Afghanistan, K Chandrashekar Rao is Taliban: YSRTP chief YS Sharmila sparks row

    Police officials were deployed at the site on the border. Following the incident, the Opposition Congress attacked the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana, saying it wants to run the state with "sticks and bullets", and assured that if voted to power in the 2024 state assembly polls, it will restore OPS.

    The protesters had gathered at the border under the banner of the 'Old Pension Scheme (OPS) Restoration Struggle Committee' and a representative of the panel, while speaking to reporters in Panchkula, claimed that a few employees had suffered injuries during the police action.

    "Restoration of OPS is a legitimate demand. Governments of Rajasthan, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have restored it. The Haryana government has given an excuse that the government will go bankrupt if OPS is restored, which is not correct," the committee's state president, Vijender Dhariwal, said.

    Also read: Millets to be part of mid-day meals in Chhattisgarh's 12 districts; check details

    "Politicians have in the past also been getting pensions for multiple terms...," Dhariwal said. He said employees from several government departments took part in the demonstration.

    Opposition Congress condemned the use of "lathicharge" on protesting employees. "Lathi charge and use of tear gas on employees demanding OPS is condemnable," said former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly.

    Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said instead of listening to the demands of the employees, police used force and water cannons. Democracy doesn't run with "lathtantra", but by being accountable to the people, Surjewala said hitting out at the BJP-JJP government in Haryana.

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2023, 8:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Day after Nitish Kumar's remark, Congress says 'aware of role in uniting Oppn, plenary will give direction' AJR

    Day after Nitish Kumar's remark, Congress says 'aware of role in uniting Oppn, plenary will give direction'

    Telangana is India's Afghanistan, K Chandrashekar Rao is Taliban: YSRTP chief YS Sharmila sparks row AJR

    Telangana is India's Afghanistan, K Chandrashekar Rao is Taliban: YSRTP chief YS Sharmila sparks row

    Aero India 2023: This jacket will be a 'gamechanger' in VVIP protection

    This jacket will be a 'gamechanger' in VVIP protection; here's why

    Philippine Navy completes training in Nagpur to operate BrahMos missiles

    Philippines Navy completes training in Nagpur to operate BrahMos missiles

    Millets to be part of mid-day meals in Chhattisgarh's 12 districts; check details AJR

    Millets to be part of mid-day meals in Chhattisgarh's 12 districts; check details

    Recent Stories

    Day after Nitish Kumar's remark, Congress says 'aware of role in uniting Oppn, plenary will give direction' AJR

    Day after Nitish Kumar's remark, Congress says 'aware of role in uniting Oppn, plenary will give direction'

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23: BCCI retains same squad for remaining Tests; Rohit Sharma to miss 1st ODI-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: BCCI retains same squad for remaining Tests; Rohit Sharma to miss 1st ODI

    Conspiracy to control Muslim population?: Taliban ban use of contraceptives AJR

    Conspiracy to control Muslim population?: Taliban ban use of contraceptives

    Kartik Aaryan finally breaks mum on viral pics with Sara Ali Khan in Udaipur, know deets vma

    Kartik Aaryan finally breaks mum on viral pics with Sara Ali Khan in Udaipur, know deets

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: Angry about the way Australia went about its work against India - fumes Allan Border-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd Test: 'Angry about the way Australia went about its work' - fumes Allan Border

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon