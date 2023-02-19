Police use tear gas on protesters in Panchkula demanding restoration of Old Pension Scheme

The protesters had gathered at the border under the banner of the 'Old Pension Scheme (OPS) Restoration Struggle Committee' and a representative of the panel, while speaking to reporters in Panchkula, claimed that a few employees had suffered injuries during the police action.

The Haryana Police on Sunday (February 19) used tear gas and water cannons to disperse a large group of state government employees holding a demonstration in Panchkula for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.

The police action came after the protesters tried to cross over into the Union Territory and march towards the Haryana chief minister's residence and 'gherao' it to press for their demand.

Also read: Telangana is India's Afghanistan, K Chandrashekar Rao is Taliban: YSRTP chief YS Sharmila sparks row

Police officials were deployed at the site on the border. Following the incident, the Opposition Congress attacked the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana, saying it wants to run the state with "sticks and bullets", and assured that if voted to power in the 2024 state assembly polls, it will restore OPS.

The protesters had gathered at the border under the banner of the 'Old Pension Scheme (OPS) Restoration Struggle Committee' and a representative of the panel, while speaking to reporters in Panchkula, claimed that a few employees had suffered injuries during the police action.

"Restoration of OPS is a legitimate demand. Governments of Rajasthan, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have restored it. The Haryana government has given an excuse that the government will go bankrupt if OPS is restored, which is not correct," the committee's state president, Vijender Dhariwal, said.

Also read: Millets to be part of mid-day meals in Chhattisgarh's 12 districts; check details

"Politicians have in the past also been getting pensions for multiple terms...," Dhariwal said. He said employees from several government departments took part in the demonstration.

Opposition Congress condemned the use of "lathicharge" on protesting employees. "Lathi charge and use of tear gas on employees demanding OPS is condemnable," said former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said instead of listening to the demands of the employees, police used force and water cannons. Democracy doesn't run with "lathtantra", but by being accountable to the people, Surjewala said hitting out at the BJP-JJP government in Haryana.