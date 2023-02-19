Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Telangana is India's Afghanistan, K Chandrashekar Rao is Taliban: YSRTP chief YS Sharmila sparks row

    A case was registered against her under section 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace] and section 3(1)r of the SC ST POA Act.

    First Published Feb 19, 2023, 6:00 PM IST

    Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party (YSRTP) Chief YS Sharmila on Sunday (February 19) said that Telangana is India's Afghanistan and Chief MInister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) is its Taliban. Speaking to reporters in Mahabubabad, Sharmila said, "He (KCR) is a dictator, he is a tyrant, there is no Indian Constitution in Telangana, there is only KCR's Constitution. Telangana is the Afghanistan of India and KCR is its Taliban."

    Telangana Police detained YS Sharmila for allegedly making inappropriate remarks against the Mahabubabad MLA and BRS leader Shankar Naik. The police moved her to Hyderabad to avoid any law and order problems in the town of Mahabubabad.

    A case was registered against her under section 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace] and section 3(1)r of the SC ST POA Act.

    Addressing the gathering in a public rally, YS Sharmila allegedly attacked Naik for not fulfilling his promises and said, "You gave many promises to the people, which you have not fulfilled. If you are not fulfilling your promises, that means you are a kojja (castrate)."

    Reacting to this, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) staged a sit-in protest in the district against YS Sharmila for her alleged derogatory remarks against Mahabubabad MLA.

    Angry demonstrators were seen showing their rage against the YSRTP chief by sloganeering "Go Back Sharmila" and burning the hoardings and flexes of the party.

