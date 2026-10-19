Union Home Minister Amit Shah will pay homage to slain police personnel on Police Commemoration Day at the National Police Memorial on October 21 and will also flag off a motorcycle rally themed ‘Fight Against Drugs’.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will pay homage to the slain police personnel on Police Commemoration Day at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi on October 21. The Home Minister will also flag off a motorcycle rally of about 90 Police riders from states and Union Territories (Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi); Central Armed Police Forces (CRPF, CISF, BSF, SSB, ITBP and NSG) and some Central Police Organisations (RPF, NDRF and NIA).

Ministry of Home Affairs said the bike rally is part of a nationwide rally themed ‘Fight Against Drugs’, wherein Police riders from all states and UTs and Central forces would reach Ekta Nagar, Gujarat to join the Ekta Parade on October 31.

History of Police Commemoration Day

On October 21, 1959, ten policemen laid down their lives in an ambush laid by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh. Since then, October 21 is observed as Police Commemoration Day every year.

The National Police Memorial

In recognition of the sacrifices made by police personnel and their paramount role in preserving national security and integrity, the Prime Minister dedicated the National Police Memorial (NPM), Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, to the nation on Police Commemoration Day 2018. The Memorial gives Police Forces a sense of national identity, pride, unity of purpose, common history and destiny, besides reinforcing their commitment to protect the nation even at the cost of their lives.

Memorial Components and Significance

The Memorial comprises a Central Sculpture, the ‘Wall of Valour’ and a Museum. The Central Sculpture, which is a 30-foot-high granite monolith cenotaph, stands for strength, resilience and selfless service of Police personnel. The Wall of Valour, on which the names of slain personnel are engraved, stands as a steadfast acknowledgement of the bravery and sacrifice of police personnel who have laid down their lives in the line of duty since Independence. The museum is conceptualised as a historical and evolving exhibition on policing in India.

The Memorial is a site of pilgrimage, a place of reverence for Police personnel and citizens alike. The NPM is open to the public on all days except Mondays. Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) organise a band display, parade and retreat ceremony at the NPM on every Saturday and Sunday in the evening, starting one hour prior to sunset.

Commemoration Day Function Details

On the lines of previous years, Police Commemoration Day on October 21 will be observed across the country to pay homage to police martyrs. The main function will be organised at National Police Memorial, New Delhi, where a joint parade of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Delhi Police would be held. As per custom, the Union Home Minister will preside over the function. Union MoS (Home), MPs with police background, Heads of CAPFs and CPOs, amongst others, will also pay homage to the martyrs by laying wreaths. Retired DGs, officers from the police fraternity and other dignitaries will also attend the event.

Apart from paying homage, the Union Home Minister will address the assembly. The programme will conclude with the Union Home Minister laying a wreath at the altar dedicated to the martyrs of Hot Springs.

Further Commemorative Events

As part of the remembrances, CAPFs and CPOs will organise various Commemorative Events at NPM from October 22 to 30, which will include visits of family members of martyrs, Police Band Display, motorcycle rallies, Run for Martyrs, blood donation camps, essay and painting competitions for children and display of video films showcasing sacrifice, valour and services of Police personnel.

As per the MHA, similar programmes will be organised by all the Police Forces across the country during this period. (ANI)