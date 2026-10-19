NSG officials met with Indore Police to discuss preparations for upcoming counter-terrorism mock drills in the city. The meeting focused on logistical needs and coordination with local administration to strengthen security preparedness, an official said.

National Security Guard (NSG) officials held a meeting with Indore Police on Monday to discuss preparations for counter-terrorism mock drills and coordination with the local administration and police, an official said.

NSG, Police Discuss Drill Logistics

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP, Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said the meeting was organised at the Indore Police Commissionerate to discuss the requirements and assistance needed from the local police and administration for the proposed exercises. “The NSG conducts counter-terrorism mock drills across different states. A meeting was held at the Indore Police Commissionerate to discuss preparations for these drills and the requirements of the NSG from the local and police administration. The counter-terrorism mock drill is likely to be conducted by the NSG here in the coming days,” Dandotiya said.

He added that the meeting focused on identifying the logistical requirements and coordination needed for the exercise, which is aimed at strengthening preparedness to respond to security threats, including those involving VVIPs.

Drill Locations Kept Confidential

When asked whether any specific locations had been selected for the mock drill, the Additional DCP said the details had not been shared, as such information was kept confidential. “The NSG has not shared those details (locations), as such information is kept highly confidential. The meeting was held with the administration and police officials in preparation for the counter-terrorism mock drill that the NSG is likely to conduct here in the coming days. Discussions focused on the locations and other requirements, the kind of arrangements needed, and the assistance expected from the local administration and police,” Dandotiya said.

He added that similar counter-terrorism mock drills were conducted by the NSG in different states across the country, and the proposed exercise in Indore was expected to take place in the coming days. (ANI)