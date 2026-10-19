Goa's tourism surge is creating jobs and entrepreneurship opportunities for youth. The growing visitor economy, expected to surpass one crore arrivals by 2025, is enabling locals to build sustainable livelihoods through small businesses and new skills.

Goa’s tourism boom is opening new avenues for youth employment and entrepreneurship, enabling local residents to turn small businesses and skills into sustainable livelihoods. From tea stalls and handicraft shops to hospitality careers, the growing visitor economy is creating opportunities beyond traditional tourism jobs.

Fueling Economic Growth and Skill Development

With more than one crore tourist arrivals in 2025, Goa’s tourism and hospitality sector, which contributes an estimated 16–17 per cent to the state’s economy, is emerging as a key driver of local economic activity. Recognising the growing demand for skilled workers, hospitality companies are also exploring training initiatives to prepare young people for employment. “We want to establish a major skill development centre in Goa, with residential facilities for young people who have completed Class 10 or 12. They will receive training and certification to make them employment-ready,” said Ranjit Philipose, senior vice-president – operations, IHCL, Goa.

Rise of Local Entrepreneurship

The impact of tourism is equally visible among small entrepreneurs. Arvind, who started with a modest tea shop, said the business had improved his financial prospects and helped him transition from being a worker to an entrepreneur. “Earlier, we were ordinary workers, but now we have become entrepreneurs. Our financial situation has improved considerably, and we are earning well. Business is also doing well,” he said.

Tourism is also supporting local sellers offering handicrafts, souvenirs and environmentally friendly alternatives to plastic products. “These are environmentally friendly and sustainable products that offer a better alternative to plastic items. We sell souvenirs, bags and various useful products so that customers have a wide range of options,” said local shopkeeper Mohammed Shafiuddin Sheikh.

For tourists, Goa’s beaches, shopping, cuisine and cultural experiences remain major attractions, sustaining demand for local businesses and services. The sector also offers earning opportunities for guides, photographers, beach lifeguards and other service providers.

As visitor numbers grow, Goa’s tourism economy is creating a wider network of livelihood opportunities, linking the state’s appeal as a travel destination with local entrepreneurship, skill development and employment. (ANI)