BJP HP President Rajiv Bindal accused the Congress govt of failing on its poll guarantees, burdening people with rising costs, and neglecting development. He asserted public resentment has grown and the BJP is preparing for upcoming elections.

BJP Himachal Pradesh President Rajiv Bindal on Monday accused the Congress government of failing to fulfil its election guarantees, burdening people with rising costs and neglecting development, asserting that public resentment against the ruling party had grown and the BJP was preparing its organisation at the grassroots level for the upcoming elections.

BJP Strengthens Grassroots Organisation

Speaking to reporters in Shimla, Bindal said the BJP was strengthening its organisational structure across approximately 8,000 polling booths in the state through outreach programmes, training initiatives and regular visits by senior leaders. "Our party is continuously working to strengthen itself at the booth level. BJP workers are actively engaged in strengthening the organisation and reaching out to people through programmes across the state," he said.

Bindal said BJP's Himachal Pradesh in-charge Shrikant Sharma was beginning a 10-day tour of tribal areas, starting from Rampur and extending to Bharmour, with a focus on strengthening the party organisation. He added that the party's newly appointed co-in-charge, Rajya Sabha MP Darshana Singh, would visit Kangra district from October 25 to 29.

He said the BJP was preparing itself for the upcoming elections while raising issues concerning the public and holding the Congress government accountable for its promises.

Congress Govt Accused of Unfulfilled Promises

Targeting Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Bindal said the Congress leadership had spent the past four years criticising the BJP instead of addressing the problems faced by the people. "The Chief Minister should stop worrying about the BJP and focus on the people of Himachal Pradesh. The guarantees given by the Congress merely to come to power have now become a burden on the state, and this burden will ultimately sink the party's political fortunes," he said.

Internal Factionalism in Congress Exposed

Referring to the recent unveiling of a statue of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh in Sarahan, Bindal alleged that the absence of Chief Minister Sukhu and State Congress president from the programme, along with remarks made by former Congress state president Pratibha Singh, had exposed the factionalism within the ruling party. He said the internal differences in the Congress, which had earlier remained largely behind closed doors, were now becoming visible in public.

"Congress leaders have repeatedly claimed that the BJP is divided into factions. The BJP remains united, but the Congress should first put its own house in order," Bindal said. He also referred to the departure of six senior Congress leaders who subsequently joined the BJP, alleging that the ruling party had been struggling with internal dissent.

Jobs and Women's Aid Promises Unmet

Bindal said the Congress government's promises of one lakh government jobs, five lakh employment opportunities and financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women had not been fulfilled as promised. He said women who had been assured monthly assistance were still waiting for the benefits, while unemployed youth continued to prepare for competitive examinations without clarity on recruitment.

"Had the Congress government provided one lakh government jobs in its first Cabinet meeting, as promised, the situation of unemployed youth would have been very different today. Four years have passed, but young people are still waiting for recruitment and employment opportunities," he said. He alleged that many young people were spending their time preparing for examinations in libraries and other facilities but were unable to secure jobs because recruitment processes and vacancies had not progressed as expected.

Bindal also questioned the government's promise of financial assistance to 28 lakh women, claiming that the promised benefits had not reached all eligible beneficiaries. He said the BJP would continue to raise these issues and claimed that public dissatisfaction with the Congress government had intensified.

State Govt Blamed for Rising Costs and Public Hardship

The BJP leader accused the state government of increasing the financial burden on households through higher electricity bills, expensive ration supplies, increased transport fares and higher stamp duty. He alleged that some electricity consumers had experienced substantial increases in their bills and claimed that the quality of subsidised ration supplies had deteriorated even as their prices had risen.

Referring to a video circulating on social media that purportedly compared pulses supplied through ration depots with those available in the open market, Bindal demanded scrutiny of the pricing and quality of essential commodities. He also alleged that Himachal Road Transport Corporation fares had increased and that the closure of several bus routes had caused inconvenience to commuters.

Healthcare and Infrastructure Neglect

Bindal further claimed that stamp duty had increased substantially, while patients were facing difficulties in government hospitals due to shortages of doctors and medicines and limited access to diagnostic services, including ultrasound examinations. He alleged that beneficiaries were also facing problems accessing treatment under the Himcare and Ayushman Bharat health insurance schemes.

"The people of Himachal Pradesh are distressed by the government's policies. The burden of rising costs has fallen on ordinary households, while patients, commuters, women and unemployed youth continue to face difficulties," he said. Bindal accused the Sukhu government of increasing the state's debt without ensuring adequate development. He alleged that the government had accumulated substantial additional borrowings while people continued to face problems arising from damaged roads, inadequate public transport and gaps in healthcare services.

He also referred to videos circulating on social media showing patients and bodies being transported on makeshift stretchers in areas with poor road connectivity, alleging that several roads damaged during the monsoon had yet to be adequately restored. The BJP leader said the government should prioritise repairing infrastructure and delivering essential services instead of making fresh announcements.

Creation of New Districts Slammed as Diversion Tactic

Reacting to the state government's proposal to create four new districts and the formation of a commission to examine the issue, Bindal questioned the timing and intent of the announcement. He said the government should first explain the status of its existing election guarantees before introducing new proposals.

"The people of Himachal Pradesh want to know what has happened to the guarantees made four years ago. Before making new announcements, the government must answer for its earlier commitments," he said.

Bindal described the proposed creation of new districts as an attempt to divert public attention from the government's performance and alleged that the Congress was resorting to political announcements instead of addressing pressing public concerns.

BJP Defends Electoral Roll Revision

On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Bindal accused the Congress and the INDIA bloc of opposing the exercise to protect alleged illegal immigrants and politically advantageous votes. He said the revision of electoral rolls was a routine process intended to ensure the accuracy of voter lists and claimed that similar exercises had taken place during previous Congress governments.

"Electoral roll revision is a normal process aimed at purifying the voter lists. Anyone eligible to vote can submit the required documents and have their name included. There is no reason to oppose the process," he said.

Bindal alleged that the Congress was politicising the exercise because of concerns about electoral losses and claimed that the opposition was attempting to create an atmosphere of unrest in the country. He also criticised Congress leaders for staging protests against the Election Commission, arguing that political parties should accept electoral outcomes rather than question the institution whenever they lose elections.

The BJP leader said the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh would itself have to oversee the electoral revision process in the state and should ensure that the exercise was conducted properly.

Bindal reiterated that the BJP was strengthening its organisational network across the state and would continue to raise issues concerning unemployment, inflation, healthcare, infrastructure and the implementation of election guarantees. He claimed that the Congress government had lost public confidence and asserted that the BJP would work to return to power in the state in the next Assembly elections, due to be held in 2027. (ANI)