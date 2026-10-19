A school peon in Ludhiana, Punjab, was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor student on campus. The incident at Sai Vidya Mandir school was flagged by authorities, and police confirmed the act using CCTV footage before taking the accused into custody.

A school peon was arrested in Punjab's Ludhiana district following allegations of engaging in inappropriate behaviour and molesting a minor student on campus, police said. The incident came to light after school authorities flagged suspicious behaviour, prompting an immediate police response.

Police Confirm Arrest, Cite CCTV Evidence

Addressing the media, Tibba Police Station Sub-Inspector Jaspreet Singh detailed the sequence of events which came to light on October 16, asserting that immediate action was taken to verify the details. "A matter was brought to our attention regarding an incident involving inappropriate behaviour toward a girl at the Sai Vidya Mandir school. We learned of this on the 16th of October and took immediate action to verify the details,” Singh told reporters.

Upon receiving the complaint, officials reviewed institutional surveillance footage, which corroborated the allegations against a peon. “Upon reviewing CCTV footage, the individual was observed engaging in inappropriate behaviour with a minor girl. Consequently, we registered an FIR at the Tibba Police Station... The accused was arrested the same day and has been remanded to judicial custody," Jaspreet Singh added.

Further details in the case are awaited.