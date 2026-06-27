Police in Palakkad's Kozhinjampara have arrested five men for organising an illegal cockfight with betting. Ten fighting roosters and cash were seized from them. In a unique turn, the police later auctioned off the birds at the station.

Police in Palakkad have busted an illegal cockfighting ring, arresting five men and seizing ten fighting roosters. The arrests were made in Kozhinjampara, an area where a similar raid took place just last week.

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The men arrested are Rajan (37) from Kausappara, Vignesh (31) from Coimbatore, Satish Kumar (33) from Pollachi's Moolanur, Senthil Kumar (51) from Pollachi's Udumalpet, and Muthuswamy (55) from Tiruppur's Negamam. The Kozhinjampara police carried out the operation.

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Acting on a secret tip-off about the betting event, a police team conducted a raid around 2 PM. They found the men in a deserted plot in Elikkilampara, near Vadakarapathy and Parishakkal.

Police confirmed that they seized the ten fighting cocks and ₹6,020 in cash from the spot.

Later, in an unusual move, the police held an auction for the ten seized roosters right at the station, fetching a total of ₹41,700.

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