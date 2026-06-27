In a major drug bust in Thrissur under 'Operation Thoofan', police have seized 320 grams of MDMA. Five people, including two women, have been arrested. The group was first caught at Vaniyampara while returning from a resort in Palakkad. A follow-up investigation then led to a massive drug recovery from Chavakkad.

Thrissur: Police have made a huge drug bust in Thrissur as part of 'Operation Toofan'. They have arrested five people, including two women, and seized a total of 320 grams of MDMA. The gang was caught while they were travelling back to Thrissur after using drugs at a resort in Palakkad.

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The police believe they have nabbed a few key links in a larger drug trafficking chain. The first arrests were made this morning, with four people taken into custody: Shifas from Kakassery, Jishnu from Nambazhikkad, and Vidya and Sreelakshmi, both from Guruvayur. The group had been staying at a resort in Muthalamada, Palakkad. They were on their way back to Thrissur after consuming MDMA when the police intercepted them at Vaniyampara. During a search, officers found two grams of MDMA hidden on one of the women's bodies. Following this, the police raided Shifas's rented house in Pandarakkad, where they found another 18 grams of MDMA. Police also received a tip that Shifas's friend, Sumesh, had moved a large quantity of MDMA from the house just before they arrived.

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Acting on this information, police then raided an aluminium fabrication workshop in Panchara Mukku, Chavakkad. This raid led to the seizure of 300 grams of MDMA. Sumesh, who had allegedly moved the drugs to the workshop, was also taken into custody. The police are now investigating the accused's call records and chats. They are hopeful that this will help them trace the source of the drugs and identify more people involved in the distribution network.

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