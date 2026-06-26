A Kerala youth is running backwards from Palakkad to Kashmir to raise awareness against drug abuse. Meanwhile, a similar anti-drug awareness marathon with large participation was held in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, marking June 26.

Kerala Man's Unique Anti-Drug Campaign: A Backward Run to Kashmir

Palakkad (Keralam) [India], June 26 (ANI): As part of an anti-drug awareness campaign, a youth from Keralam's Palakkad has undertaken a unique endurance challenge, running backwards from Palakkad to Kashmir to raise awareness against drug abuse. The runner, Aneesh, a native of Malampuzha, is covering the entire distance in reverse running mode, which is being described as a rare initiative in the country.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the campaign details, Aneesh told ANI that he "plans to cover an average of 40 kilometres per day during the long-distance journey." This initiative, undertaken as part of a larger anti-drug awareness drive, aims to highlight the dangers of substance abuse and encourage youth participation in fitness-based awareness programmes. This is being considered one of the first such long-distance backwards running campaigns in India.

Thoothukudi Marathon Sees Enthusiastic Participation

Meanwhile, in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, a large number of students and members of the public participated in an anti-drug awareness marathon organised to promote awareness against drug abuse. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students across institutions, with many describing it as an impactful initiative to spread awareness about substance abuse.

Speaking on the occasion, college student Naveen said, "I am currently pursuing my college studies. I have participated in many marathon events before. I am very happy to see such a large number of participants in this marathon. Events like this are not organised in my hometown, so I am delighted that they are being conducted in Thoothukudi. In my opinion, separate marathons should be organised for school students and college students. I am very happy to have taken part in this anti-drug awareness marathon. I thank the Hon'ble Chief Minister for organising such an event."

Another participant, Anupriyadharshini, said, "I participated in this marathon to support the anti-drug awareness campaign. It was a wonderful experience, and I am very happy to have been a part of it. Such awareness marathons should be organised more frequently."

The event aimed to encourage youth participation in fitness activities while strengthening the message against drug abuse.

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

June 26, observed as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, is a United Nations International Day. This day aims to spread awareness regarding the harmful effects of drug use and to fight against drug abuse and the illegal drug trade.

This day has been observed since 1989. June 26 was chosen to commemorate Lin Zexu's (Chinese political philosopher and politician) dismantling of the opium trade in Humen, Guangdong, ending on June 25, 1839, just before the First Opium War in China. (ANI)