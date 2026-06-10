The dossier alleges that the security crackdown has resulted in multiple civilian deaths. It further claims that 19 children and seven pregnant women were killed during the violence and urges the international community to investigate the incidents.

As unrest intensifies across Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK), an intelligence dossier has detailed systematic and violent crackdown by Pakistani forces between June 5 and June 9. According to the report, the crisis was triggered by the Barmang Bridge shooting and rapidly escalated after the Pakistani military allegedly targeted the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a peaceful movement advocating economic and constitutional reforms.

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The dossier claims that Pakistani authorities designated the JAAC under anti-terror legislation despite its non-violent campaign for public welfare. Tensions exploded following the targeted assassination of JAAC executive member Shahzaib Habib, an incident that became a rallying point for widespread public anger.

While official figures place the death toll at 11 men, the report alleges that 19 children and seven pregnant women were among those killed during the violence. The dossier further claims that Pakistan deployed nearly 14,000 troops from the mainland into the region, enforced a communications blackout, and used live ammunition against unarmed mourners and demonstrators.

According to the report, the unrest is rooted in longstanding grievances over political marginalisation and the perceived exploitation of POK's hydropower resources. Residents have repeatedly accused authorities of diverting the region's resources to benefit mainland Pakistan while local communities continue to grapple with chronic electricity shortages and soaring power tariffs.

The JAAC had emerged as a prominent voice for reform, mobilising support around a 38-point Charter of Demands. The charter called for the restoration of affordable wheat subsidies, an end to state-funded privileges for politicians, fair royalties from regional resources, and meaningful local governance free from Islamabad's influence.

“The protests reignited after the government failed to fulfil the Oct 2025 Muzaffarabad Agreement, missing a six-month deadline to address these constitutional and economic demands. Violence escalated sharply following the killing of Habib,” the report reads.

In the aftermath of Habib's death, the dossier alleges that Pakistani security forces launched a sweeping crackdown, arresting more than 72 civil society leaders and sealing the JAAC's central office. On June 7, security personnel allegedly used batons, tear gas and live ammunition against mourners gathered for Habib's funeral prayers, further inflaming public outrage.

As calls spread for 4.5 million Kashmiris to participate in a mass march on June 9, protests intensified across multiple districts. The report claims that in Bhimber, security forces shelled unarmed civilian convoys attempting to march towards Rawalakot. In Mang, where 27 civilians were reportedly killed, demonstrators allegedly captured Pakistani military personnel amid escalating clashes.

The dossier also highlights the reported killing of POK police sub-inspector Sardar Inayat. According to the report, Inayat was executed by the Pakistan Army after refusing orders to open fire on protesters, a claim that has further fuelled allegations of excessive force and deepened tensions across the region.