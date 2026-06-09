At least 11 people were killed and over 70 injured in violent clashes between security forces and JAAC activists in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The unrest, linked to political and economic grievances, prompted a security crackdown, internet suspension, and mass arrests.

Violent clashes have rocked Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), leaving at least 11 people dead and more than 70 injured amid escalating tensions between activists of the recently banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and Pakistani security forces. The violence erupted in Rawalakot city ahead of a region-wide strike called for June 9, triggering widespread unrest across the region.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Deadly Clashes And Security Crackdown

According to officials, the deceased include four police officers and a civilian who were allegedly shot by attackers. Security forces responded with force, resulting in the deaths of six protesters. Poonch Sector Commissioner Sardar Waheed Khan confirmed the death toll.

Authorities said around 23 security personnel and nearly 50 protesters sustained injuries during the clashes. Police have reportedly arrested about 30 individuals in connection with the violence. Following the unrest, strict restrictions were imposed, and mobile internet services were suspended across PoK.

Officials claim the violence began when JAAC supporters gathered outside a hospital mortuary where the body of a protester killed in earlier firing was kept. Security forces alleged that protesters attacked them with automatic weapons and petrol bombs. However, JAAC leaders have strongly rejected the claims, accusing the government of carrying out a “massacre” of civilians.

Why Are Protests Intensifying?

The Joint Awami Action Committee is a coalition of civil society groups campaigning for greater economic and political rights in the region. For the past two years, it has led protests over inflation, power shortages, unemployment, and alleged exploitation of local resources.

The latest unrest was reportedly triggered by a government decision to reserve 12 of the 45 seats in the upcoming July 27 legislative assembly elections for refugees residing outside Kashmir. JAAC argues the move undermines local representation.

International Concern Grows

After Pakistan banned JAAC under anti-terrorism laws, several countries, including the UK, Australia, and Canada, issued travel advisories against visiting PoK. Meanwhile, human rights groups have expressed concern over the deteriorating situation and alleged rights violations in the region.