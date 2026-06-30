PM Narendra Modi met central government Secretaries, emphasizing a 'whole-of-government' approach and breaking departmental silos. He advocated for the wider use of PM GatiShakti and focused on 'Ease of Doing Business' and 'Aatmanirbharta'.

PM Urges 'Whole-of-Government' Approach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with the Secretaries to the central government at Seva Teerth and stressed the importance of adopting a whole-of-government approach and breaking departmental silos.

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Highlighting the importance of integrated planning and coordination, PM Modi also encouraged wider utilisation of the PM GatiShakti as an effective platform for inter-departmental coordination and informed decision-making. PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP) was launched on October 13, 2021, for providing multimodal connectivity infrastructure to various economic zones. Prime Minister exhorted the Secretaries to focus on the tangible impact of Schemes on the lives of people.

Focus on Key Themes of Reform

The discussion focused on two key themes. The first was 'Deregulation and other reforms for Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living'; while the second was 'Promoting Aatmanirbharta'.

During the interaction, the Secretaries outlined the major steps being taken by their Ministries and Departments in line with the two key themes. They highlighted ongoing efforts to translate the Prime Minister's vision into actionable outcomes, while also discussing sector-specific challenges and outlining their future strategies to enhance governance and service delivery.

PM Modi's Milestone as Longest-Serving Elected PM

PM Modi, earlier this month, became the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of the country. By establishing a record of 4,399 days of continuous service as an elected PM, he surpassed the previous record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who served for 4,398 continuous days from 1952 to 1964.

The Union Cabinet passed a resolution on the milestone, stating that this occasion stands as a symbol of India's democratic consciousness, public trust, and the power of public participation.

The resolution highlighted that the achievement coincides with the NDA government completing 12 years under his leadership. It also noted that the Prime Minister is approaching the milestone of 25 years of continuous service as Head of Government.

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