Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah called for a probe after slippers were hurled at Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar. Accusing BJP and JD(S), he assured the MLA of support and instructed the Home Minister to take necessary action against the culprits.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday called for an investigation after slippers were allegedly hurled at Chikkaballapur Congres MLA Pradeep Eshwar during the Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations on June 27. Following a meeting with Pradeep Eshwar, the senior Congres leader called the incident "unacceptable," accusing the BJP and JD(S) of hurling slippers at the MLA.

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"Chikkaballapur MLA Pradeep Eshwar visited me today and shared his pain by detailing all the events that took place that day, including how BJP and JD(S) workers threw chappals at them and insulted their family members during the Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations. Such incidents are commonplace in politics, and one must face them even here. I encouraged him not to lose heart, assuring him that we are with you," Siddaramaiah wrote on X. The former CM added, "I also called Home Minister Priyank Kharge over the phone and instructed him to conduct a proper investigation into the incident, stating that it is unacceptable for a ruling party MLA to be treated this way in the presence of police. I informed him that the necessary action must be taken against the concerned officer. Urban Development Minister Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah and former Minister Madhu Bangarappa were present on the occasion."

State Congress President Condemns Act

Earlier on June 27, Karnataka Congress president BK Hariprasad condemned the act of hurling slippers at Pradeep Eshwar, stating that the use of violence to suppress dissent has no place in the state.

Hariprasad wrote on X, "I strongly condemn the reprehensible act of the opposition party members throwing chappals at @pnimmodige Pradeep Eshwar, the MLA of Chikkaballapur, in public. Differences of opinion are natural in politics. But those who cannot face debate, who cannot respond in the language of democracy, are the ones who stoop to such despicable and barbaric acts."

"There is no place in Karnataka for a political culture that seeks to suppress dissent through violence, intimidation, and humiliation. In a democracy that respects the judgment of the people, there is no justification for such heinous deeds. Pradeep Eshwar need not lose heart. The Congress party stands firmly with you. No one can silence the voice of truth, democracy, and the people through such acts," the post read. (ANI)