PM Narendra Modi interacted with secretaries, calling for wider use of PM GatiShakti for coordination and a focus on 'Ease of Doing Business' and 'Aatmanirbharta'. He stressed a whole-of-government approach to enhance service delivery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Secretaries to the Government of India at Seva Teerth on Tuesday and called for wider utilization of the PM GatiShakti as an effective platform for inter-departmental coordination. He exhorted the Secretaries to focus on the tangible impact of government schemes on the lives of people.

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The discussion focused on two key themes. The first was 'Deregulation and other reforms for Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living'; while the second was 'Promoting Aatmanirbharta'. During the interaction, the Secretaries outlined the major steps being taken by their Ministries and Departments in line with the two key themes. They highlighted ongoing efforts to translate the Prime Minister's vision into actionable outcomes, while also discussing sector-specific challenges and outlining their future strategies to enhance governance and service delivery.

Whole-of-Government Approach Stressed

Prime Minister stressed the importance of adopting a whole-of-government approach and breaking departmental silos. Highlighting the importance of integrated planning and coordination, PM Modi encouraged wider utilization of the PM GatiShakti as an effective platform for inter-departmental coordination and informed decision-making.

PM Surpasses Nehru as Longest-Serving Elected Head of Government

PM Modi, earlier this month, became the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of the country By establishing a record of 4,399 days of continuous service as an elected PM, he surpassed the previous record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who served for 4,398 continuous days from 1952 to 1964. The Union Cabinet passed a resolution on the milestone, stating that this occasion stands as a symbol of India's democratic consciousness, public trust, and the power of public participation. The resolution highlighted that the achievement coincides with the NDA government completing 12 years under his leadership. It also noted that the Prime Minister is approaching the milestone of 25 years of continuous service as Head of Government.